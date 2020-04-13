Rakesh Roshan reveals Krrish 4 is in process

Rakesh Roshan, the veteran actor / filmmaker, recently revealed information about a project he has been planning for a while. It is the fourth installment in his popular franchise, Krrish, starring his son Hrithik Roshan.

While speaking on a news portal, he reportedly said that he is waiting for the coronavirus situation to ease up before starting work on Krrish 4, which is in the scripting stage at the moment. He also revealed that the lead actress in front of Hrithik will be cornered only after the script is completed. He mentioned the fact that he is happy with Hrithik's latest releases.

This news about Krrish 4 in progress is the best news for all Hrithik Roshan fans. We are sure that everyone expects this fourth installment as much as we do!