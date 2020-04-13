Raine Group Hires Former Turner President David Levy as Senior Advisor – Deadline

Raine Group, the commercial bank focused on media, technology and telecommunications, said it has hired David Levy, former Turner president and longtime entertainment executive, as senior adviser. Levy left Turner last spring after an executive restructuring following A & T & T's acquisition of Time Warner. He brings over 30 years of experience in sports media, major network broadcasting and advertising to Raine, where he will identify and execute investment opportunities and advice. It will be based in New York, Raine said. Levy oversaw Turner's national broadcast portfolio, advertising sales, and distribution businesses. During his tenure there, Raine noted, Levy increased investment in original premium content and negotiated deals with the NCAA, PGA, NBA and MLB.

"The Raine Group is a leader in the world of modern sports content, and I am delighted to be a part of the company as they work closely with leagues, conferences and team owners around innovative opportunities and new business ideas. "Levy said. "I think a new wave of innovation is just beginning, and it's exciting to be part of a company at the forefront of that movement."

Raine Group Co-Founder Joe Ravitch said: "Levy's history of innovation, execution, and successful investment in the space, coupled with his strong track record in digital media and new business models, will help Raine stay ahead of the curve. this new chapter in our industries. "

Raine Group has become increasingly active in sports counseling and investment space, including hiring FIFA to help with its plans for the Club World Cup; helping Manchester City raise $ 500 million from Silver Lake; advise Endeavor in the acquisition of On Location Experiences; and working with FC Cincinnati to raise $ 100 million from Meg Whitman.