Quibi had 1.7 million downloads in the first week, says Meg Whitman – Deadline

Quibi, the mobile streaming service for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, saw 1.7 million downloads of its app in its first week of operations, Whitman said Monday.

Whitman, who appeared on CNBC this morning, said the number exceeded the company's expectations, noting that 80% of users who started watching a show completed the first episode, suggesting a strong commitment to the service, which It launched on April 6.

Preliminary data showed that Quibi was installed by 300,000 users on Apple and Andriod devices on its first day of release, compared to 4 million installations for Disney + on its launch day in November.

Quibi offers short bites, with the best talent in front and behind the camera, intended to be consumed on any portable device. With shelter in place widespread due to the coronavirus pandemic, not many people are moving these days. Katzenberg said before launch that he had considered delaying it but decided not to, offering a free 90-day trial.

After 90 days, subscribers will pay $ 4.99 a month for an ad version or $ 7.99 a month for no ads.

Also notable in Monday's interview, Whitman said the company is working to make the app broadcast on television screens, a feature she said had always been planned but was not available at launch. That's a capability that would come in handy during shutdown: Quibi was meant to be consumed on the go, but not much is happening now thanks to restrictions on staying home.