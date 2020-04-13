Putin's long war on American science

An avalanche of tweets turned up the volume. "Panic here at ATL!" one stated. Another exclaimed, "OMG! Ebola is everywhere!

As the Kremlin became more secure, it began simply recycling old narratives instead of waiting for new epidemics to emerge. In 2017, Russian trolls used Twitter to breathe new life into the falsehood of AIDS. This time, the alleged perpetrator was Dr. Robert Gallo, a scientist who in 1984 had helped discover the virus that causes AIDS. The tweets cited him, falsely, saying that he had designed the pathogen to depopulate humanity. Trolls cited a website, World Truth. His video of the attack on Dr. Gallo recorded almost four million visits.

Six researchers focused on the University of California, Los Angeles, discovered that for decades, false narratives about AIDS had fostered a "lack of confidence,quot; among African-Americans that prevented many from seeking medical attention. Their 2018 study of hundreds of black men in Los Angeles who have sex with men reported that almost half of those interviewed thought that the virus responsible for AIDS had been manufactured. And more than a fifth saw people taking new protective drugs as "human guinea pigs for the government."

Embattled defenders

In Russia, Mr. Putin has been a strong advocate for vaccines.

"I make sure I get my shots on time, before the flu season starts," he told listeners on a call show in 2016. At a televised meeting with doctors in St. Petersburg in 2018, he scolded Russian parents. who refuse to vaccinate their children: "They endanger the lives of their own children."

Calling the issue "very important," he warned of possible administrative steps to speed up the pace of childhood vaccines. Last fall, Russia's health authorities established expanded rules that require new and strict adherence to childhood vaccination protocols.

At the same time, Putin has worked hard to encourage Americans to view vaccines as dangerous and federal health officials as malicious. The threat of autism is a common theme of this anti-vaccine campaign. The C.D.C. He has repeatedly ruled out the possibility that vaccines lead to autism, as many leading scientists and magazines have. However, the false narrative has proliferated, spread by trolls and the Russian media.

Furthermore, misinformation has attempted to implicate C.D.C. in a cover-up. For years, tweets that originated in St. Petersburg have claimed that the health agency silenced a whistleblower to hide evidence that the vaccines cause autism, especially in African American babies. Medical experts have dismissed the charge, but it reverberated.