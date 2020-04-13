Putin Covid-19's grim entry: "We don't have much to brag about,quot;

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Mr. Putin's former chief of staff, has been praised, even by some Kremlin critics, for leveling out the public about the threat of the disease and taking aggressive measures to try to stop its spread.

On March 24, Sobyanin told Putin that the number of infected Russians was significantly higher than official data. Days later, he ordered that all Muscovites stay home.

But the Kremlin continued to downplay the seriousness of the threat.

"There is no de facto epidemic,quot; in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov told reporters on March 26.

Beneath the surface, however, Russian hospitals were struggling to prepare, with limited resources.

Smirnova of the Sozidaniye charity launched a campaign in late March to help coronavirus-fighting hospitals buy equipment and supplies.

The 19-year-old organization has supported hospitals in the past, but generally in relatively poor and remote parts of the country. Smirnova said that never, in his two decades of charity work, had he seen so many senior hospital officials in big cities put their jobs in jeopardy by asking for help.

"You must understand that a chief physician who says everything is fine is a 'good' doctor," he said. "If he says," Things are not good at all, I have contacted a charity, "he is taking a risk."

Working with Russia's largest state bank Sberbank, Sozidaniye raised more than $ 120,000 for hospitals across Russia, including nine in and around Moscow.