Psychology in football: missed opportunity for the English game | Football news







Maria Ruiz de Ona, former director of psychology at Athletic Club, likes to tell a story about the club's captain Iker Muniain from his academy days in Bilbao. Muniain's youth team was facing Barcelona when his opponent pushed him to the ground and he reacted.

"There was a goal," explains Ruiz de Ona. "He had to learn to deal with his frustration. Our coach told him to come and sit down. The game continued and we kept playing."

The Barcelona coach was quick to point out that Muniain had not been replaced, but his opposite number was aware of the situation. In fact, that was partly the point.

"The person in charge of our recruitment was concerned that Iker was not going to be happy with us," recalls Ruiz de Ona. "But the parents understood the situation. They understood that Iker needed to learn something to become a professional person. We cannot separate the development of the player from the development of the person."

"We lost the game but we beat the player."

Iker Muniain in action for Spain U17 when he was just 15 years old

Ruiz de Ona has left Athletic Club after more than 20 years with the Basque team. But David Rincón, his replacement as head of the psychology department at the famous Lezama training ground, ensures that this emphasis on the mind and body continues.

Are English clubs doing enough to explore this aspect of development?

Brunel University research revealed that while there are a number of part-time psychologists working at the academies, only about a quarter of the clubs that responded to the study had a full-time psychologist. Another study by Manchester Metropolitan University raised similar concerns about the inadequacy of psychology provision.

As an unidentified respondent said to that report: "You will always have a physio, a doctor, a strong guy, but psychologists …"

For Matt Shaw, a performance psychologist with InnerDrive, he highlights the fact that many organizations are still catching up when it comes to a key factor in player performance.

"If there was a new revelation within strength and conditioning or the science of sports or nutrition or physical therapy indicating that it was possible to get more out of the players, then I think football clubs will rush," says Shaw. Sky Sports.

"The reality is that all the research in sports psychology has been there for years. We know that sports psychology will help any athlete at any level. When it comes to elite athletes who are really analyzed and whose performance really matters, then it is incredibly important, so if there is no psychologist there then they are missing a trick.

"There are examples in Germany where they have used psychology for years and it is not strange to have a psychologist, it is only part of the configuration. If you want to be elite, that is what you do. But it seems that in English football, psychology It is the last branch of sports science to catch up, although we know how important it is. "

Maria Ruiz de Ona provided psychological experience at Athletic Club

More than 80 percent of Shaw's clients are footballers. It is a growing trend.

"Players come to us for one of two reasons," he says. "Some come if there is a problem they want to fix. It could be their confidence or their nerves in gaming situations. It could be that they just can't see themselves getting better as they would like. They have a problem and they want us to do it." help them with that. Traditionally, they are the players we would see.

"Now, however, there is quite a nice change with the arrival of the younger players. They just want to develop. They understand that even if psychology helps the one percent, that could be the one percent that makes them a top athlete. elite. For some of them, they don't get any of this at their club. They come to us because they understand they need it. "

Player concerns.

The success of private sports psychology companies like InnerDrive may seem dependent on the failure of clubs to provide the same quality of service internally. But it is also a consequence of the players' concerns to seek help from the same people who are in charge of their destiny.

The Brunel University report noted that there is a "culture within football where psychological support is stigmatized and not understood," while the Manchester Met study noted that in some clubs he is responsible for education responsible for providing Psychological Support. That person could also be part of the academy's senior management team.

"It is by no means the fault of the director of education, but if I'm the player, he might be thinking that I'm compromising my position," Shaw says. "If I tell this person everything, what is the probability that I will tell someone else? Even if I have just been seen talking to that person in training camp, what is the judgment that everyone is making about me?

"I still believe there is a taboo around psychology that if you talk to a psychologist it is because something bad has happened. But if you look at some of the best players in the world, they see psychologists and nothing necessarily bad has happened to them " They simply recognize that it is on its development path.

"When someone talks about psychology in the media, the news is framed that a player has revealed He is seeing a psychologist or you meet the man or woman behind the performance who is quite mysterious. Whereas if one of the best players had a new strength and conditioning coach, they wouldn't even listen to him because he's normal.

"At the academy level and even at the elite level, we found that players mistakenly care about what others think about them rather than worrying about what they are doing. Sometimes seeing a psychologist is such an important thing, but everyone we are what we really talk about is how to improve them. It should be part of their standard. "

Psychology of injury

The coronavirus crisis has brought the issue of isolation and mental health to the fore. An unintended consequence in football could be a greater appreciation of the psychological challenges faced by players who are out of action with a long-term injury.

The Brunel University report also showed that only 37 percent of clubs claim to have staff specifically trained in the psychology of injuries. Most clubs never, or only occasionally, examined their long-term injured players for psychological problems.

Again, the fear is that this could be a huge oversight.

"I would also question the level of training the person has had," says Shaw. "Is it a workshop on how to deal with injured players or have they had two, three, four or five years of training themselves? They would definitely be looking for the latter when dealing with an injury."

"The injury is unique because the player can isolate himself very quickly. They see their teammates doing what they want to do, but there is nothing they can do about it. Sometimes they can lose a bit of identity. They are built to be this athlete. This machine, but now that it has been taken from you, you may question yourself.

"Athletes can be grieving during an injury. It can be a really horrible time for them. They want to feel that they are supported and that there is a place for them. You need to be challenged but you also need to be supported. It is not until I have both that I have a truly resilient person. You want someone to recover.

"Otherwise, you see athletes, and this can happen a lot, where they physically recover but are a shadow of what they were before. They don't try as hard or try new things anymore because they are constantly thinking about what could happen if They get hurt again. Those fears are not helping them. "

Muniain remains strong for Athletic as club captain in 2020

As for Muniain, he has overcome these injury setbacks. In 2015, he sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. In 2017, the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee was damaged. He has since recovered from both injuries and when the action finally resumes in La Liga, he will make his 400th appearance for Athletic.

Now 27, the European Golden Boy, once one of the world's most sought-after players, made an unusual request by signing his most recent contract. He asked that no release fee, common in Spanish football, be included in the agreement. "I want to go hand in hand with Athletic to the end," Muniain said by way of explanation.

They lost that youth team match. But they certainly beat the player.