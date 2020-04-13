Priyanka Chopra helps Los Angeles students adjust to virtual classrooms.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the world's most influential celebrities. The actress has not only big fans in India, but also in the US. USA Priyanka, who is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, has been doing her part to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The actress has been texting and recording videos for social media so she can spread the word among her fans about the need for social estrangement during this time. His latest initiative is to help Los Angeles students adjust to virtual classrooms.

She took Instagram and shared a video where she is seen saying: “Hello everyone! In this crazy moment right now, it is very important that people come together as a community and help where they can. Youth empowerment, success in education have been two causes that have always been so close to my heart. ” She added: "We are all going to get through this together." The actress has collaborated with a brand to provide headphones to children in Los Angeles who are adapting to new virtual classrooms. Congratulations to you girl!