Prepare for Hannah Gadsby's return with Douglas

She is back! Two years after the launch of Nanette, Hannah Gadsby is back on Netflix with Douglas, a new special standup. Yes, it turns out that she didn't leave the comedy after all.
"Hi, this is Hannah Gadsby. My second Netflix special, Douglas, will debut on May 26 on Netflix! I'm excited for you to see it. It's going to be good Unless you don't like it. Then it will still be good and you will be wrong. " Gadsby said in the video ad.
Gadsby won an Emmy and Peabody Award for NanetteHis special that turned everything you know about stand-up comedy specials in his head. Now there is DouglasNamed after his older dog, Gadsby traveled the world with him before ending up in Los Angeles, where the Netflix special was recorded.
"You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: A journey from the dog park to rebirth and back guided by one of the brightest and most amazing minds in comedy, "Netflix said in a statement.
In NanetteGadsby talked about the self-deprecating style of humor and why he was calling to quit. "I built a career out of self-deprecating humor and I just won't do it anymore, myself or anyone else who identifies with me. Do you understand what self-criticism means? It's not humility, it's humiliation."
She said she was leaving the comedy on Nanette because she was tired of getting hurt.
"I was making all the jokes … And I realized, then, that the power I had on stage was not reflected in the world and I did not know how to reconcile the power I had with my platform, and then leave the world and be all my subhuman in certain parts, "he said. "That's what the show is about … Putting the line in the sand, saying:‘ How can I do this job if I'm humbling myself? "
Nanette is now streaming on Netflix. Douglas falls on Friday May 26 on the broadcast platform.
