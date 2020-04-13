Prepare for Hannah Gadsby's return with Douglas

She is back! Two years after the launch of Nanette, Hannah Gadsby is back on Netflix with Douglas, a new special standup. Yes, it turns out that she didn't leave the comedy after all.

"Hi, this is Hannah Gadsby. My second Netflix special, Douglas, will debut on May 26 on Netflix! I'm excited for you to see it. It's going to be good Unless you don't like it. Then it will still be good and you will be wrong. " Gadsby said in the video ad.

Gadsby won an Emmy and Peabody Award for NanetteHis special that turned everything you know about stand-up comedy specials in his head. Now there is DouglasNamed after his older dog, Gadsby traveled the world with him before ending up in Los Angeles, where the Netflix special was recorded.