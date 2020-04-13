Premier League clubs hope to return behind closed doors | Football news

FA also offers Wembley and St George & # 39; s Park as places to end the Premier League season, if requested by the league.





Wembley could host games behind closed doors in an attempt to end the 2019/20 season

An increasing number of Premier League clubs believe their games will be played behind closed doors as long as competitive action returns this season.

Premier League football director Richard Garlick, along with league medical adviser Mark Gillett, maintain regular contacts with clubs about player wellness and what might be expected of players if the season resumes. .

Meanwhile, the FA is offering Wembley and St George & # 39; s Park as places to end the Premier League season, should the league make the request.

Reports suggested that both venues could be used as part of a & # 39; Soccer Festival & # 39; to accommodate the completion of the 2019/20 season.

The use of the venues, particularly St George's Park, would offer the ability to play a number of games the same day and, by having a 228-room hotel on-site, a place for players and officials to stay in one place and mitigate travel.

St George & # 39; s Park is another possible place to host Premier League matches

The Premier League has been considering the possibility of playing behind closed doors and the complex would be ideally geographically located to accommodate such a decision.

More Premier League clubs are expected to announce deals with players on salary deferrals and salary cuts this week.

Last week's Premier League shareholder video conference focused on immediate concerns about club funding in the Premier League, EFL, and the football pyramid.

It is believed that this Friday's meeting will spend more time discussing the various options for re-playing Premier League matches.