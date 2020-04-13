Post-coronavirus sport: Paul McGinley describes the harsh realities | Golf News

"The implications surrounding the resumption of the tournament are nothing less than baffling in their complexity for the players, their teams and the tournament organizers."







Golf's major governing bodies revealed a busy fall schedule ready for return to competition, but Paul McGinley fears that the initial post-coronavirus sport will be complex to organize …

As difficult as it has been for the major golf clubs to put together a tight schedule for this year, it certainly should be seen as easy in the context of their game.

With the new dates now set, how optimistic can we be and how much can we dare to hope that these events will go ahead on rescheduled dates and the way they have always been played and supported by fans on the site? I keep trying to be positive, but deep down most of us would probably agree that it's unlikely.

If the Ryder Cup continues, it could be played behind closed doors.

The R,amp;A has probably done the cunning and canceled the 149th Open until July 2021, but what about the other majors and the Ryder Cup?

The first conversations about the closure uprising are revealing some of the realities that we will probably face. Government regulations are expected to continue to restrict and monitor large gatherings of people as we go out. Strict patterns of social distancing are likely to endure for a time yet.

As we begin to get used to our own new rules of social engagement, many are likely to remain reluctant to meet in large groups at least in the short term. With this in mind, it seems likely that any major sporting event replay, if played, will be behind closed doors or even where players and those involved have been quarantined and evaluated before the game begins.

Ryder Cup stays on time The Ryder Cup is still underway to take place in its assigned week in late September, after all major golf governing bodies announced a revised 2020 schedule

We are told that this virus continues to spread at such a rapid and dangerous rate that the world and its various economies have been forced into induced sleep. It will surely awaken slowly and, at least initially, this will be under the guidance and policies of governments that want to boost their economies again but, in doing so, they do not risk the health of their peoples.

We are informed of the probability that a second or third wave of the virus will spread in the fall. Should this occur, we will want to quickly implement the strategies associated with the block to avoid rapid transmission rates that put pressure on various health organizations.

We want to avoid this at all costs, so the government's guidelines will be cautious for fear of reigniting the furious pandemic that Covid19 is proving to be.

Paul McGinley fears players, staff and officials may have to be quarantined before events continue

Another major challenge facing recovery and organizing golf tournaments will be international travel regulations. We cannot know when countries will decide to open their doors without restrictions. We cannot know if passengers will be required to be quarantined until evidence at arrival points is widely available.

The implications surrounding the resumption of the tournament are baffling in their complexity for the players, their teams and tournament organizers. While the post-September 11 sport returned to "normal,quot; relatively quickly, albeit cautiously from the start, this Covid 2019 pandemic is completely different. The return will be slower.

You have to be much more cautious because of the complexity of controlling a global virus that has demonstrated high-speed transmission across all boundaries, genders, and age groups.

Of course, a vaccine or effective treatment will be the obvious changes. Until that happens, all things considered, the best opportunities we can hope for are for sports games to initially be played behind closed doors or for those who play, manage and the media to be quarantined prior to participation.

This does not paint a desirable picture and is fraught with difficulties, but it seems to be a likely scenario if some great sport wants to play again this year. In golf that leaves the other three majors, as well as the Ryder Cup, in a very precarious place. It could be argued that the challenges at hand are not insurmountable, but it is a big "yes,quot;.

These are unique times. The world is likely to change places when we go through this pandemic, and if sport has to reinvent itself any time soon, let's prepare to accept it as it is. The financial models on which all sports are based can be readjusted.

Suspending sport as it is now is another matter: the pleasure that sport gives us would be a boost that we could all do in these terrible times. As complex as these challenges are for our entire sport, let's be ready to embrace and enjoy our sports in whatever way they come.