Porsha Williams gives fans what they want and shares Easter photos of Pilar Jhena McKinley

Porsha Williams was late with her Easter photos on social media, but fans are happy no matter what. She shared some new photos with herself and Dennis McKinley's daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley and her followers couldn't get enough of this cute little girl.

‘Happy Easter! Yes, we are late … we slept all day and celebrated at night lol Plus it took me all day to get these photos 🤦🏾‍♀️😂🐰🐰🐰 @pilarjhena ’, someone commented.

Another follower said, "He looked more and more like his mom #HappyEaster," and someone else posted this message: "I was so enjoying Lil PJ until the last slide," the feet did it for me. "

A fan wrote: ‘Happy Easter to you and your family 🕊. PJ is so adorable, "and a sponsor said to Porsha," It's the cutest little thing! I love how you dressed and styled her! "

Another follower said: "She looks like such a big girl with all these teeth that I can't stand it." Babies grow so fast. "

Someone else posted this: "Awwww she's growing up so fast … just beautiful … Happy Easter," and another commenter said, "@porsha4real I saw you insecure doing your #YesssssssPorsha performance."

A fan said to Porsha: "Yes, we are also late,quot;, it is a tradition in my family, Happy Easter! I was excited to see you on #insecurehbo. "

Someone else praised PJ's beauty and said, "She is beautiful. What I went through to get photos of my family today was unfair. I broke it down into three sessions. I got some good ones in the morning, then in the afternoon, and finally a few hours ago. . It's hard ".

In other news, Porsha has been doing her best these days to resist all kinds of culinary temptations while at home, in quarantine.

She told her fans that after eating salad all day, she couldn't help it anymore.



