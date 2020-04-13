Pope Francis says coronavirus is "testing our entire human family,quot;

Across the world, other revered leaders and figures delivered Easter messages emphasizing resilience. In Britain, Queen Elizabeth II launched what is believed to be her first Easter speech on Saturday night, in which she said the religious holiday was a time of "light overcoming darkness."

"This year Easter will be different for many of us, but by separating we keep others safe," he said in the audio recording. "Easter is not canceled. In fact, we need Easter as much as ever."

"We know that the coronavirus will not defeat us," said the queen. “As dark as death can be, particularly for those who suffer with grief, light and life are greater. May the living flame of Easter hope be a constant guide as we face the future. "

Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby held Britain's first digital Easter Sunday digital service since his kitchen in london He spoke of "a very difficult time, in the life of the nation and of the world," and said that his prayers were with those who suffered, those who cared for them and those who cried.

The Archbishop of Panama also went up by helicopter to bless the country; Christians in Spain have played religious music from their balconies; and the Philippines has urged the faithful not to kiss the cross, according to press reports.