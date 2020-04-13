Pope Francis says coronavirus is "testing our entire human family,quot;

ROME – On an Easter Sunday like few in modern history, Pope Francis celebrated a mass under the high ceilings of St. Peter's Basilica, which was practically empty of the faithful. Outside, St. Peter's Square was also devoid of the usual crowd of worshipers, who were forced to stay away due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, some 70,000 pilgrims crowded into St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Easter morning to hear the leader of the world's Catholics deliver his message "Urbi et Orbi,quot; ("To the city and to the world ") after the Easter mass. But congregants are banned from meeting there this year due to blocking rules in Italy, which has had the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe.
In the face of a flock seeking hope in times of calamity, the Vatican broadcast the Pope's message live to a global audience.
Referring to "a world already facing challenges of the time and now oppressed by a pandemic that severely tests our entire human family," Francis spoke of the "contagion of hope." The Pope recognized that for many, "this is an Easter of solitude lived in the midst of the pain and difficulties that the pandemic is causing, from physical suffering to economic difficulties."
He said his thoughts were with people directly affected by the virus: doctors and nurses, the sick, the deceased and mourning relatives. God is with us, he said, "firmly assuring us: do not be afraid, I am risen and I am still with you."
Along with the medical workers fighting the pandemic, More than 100 priests in Italy have died after contracting the virus when clergy and nuns have joined the battle.
Recognizing those who face an uncertain economic future and fears of unemployment, the pontiff called on political leaders to "actively work for the common good, provide the necessary means and resources so that everyone can lead a dignified life and, when circumstances so require." allow, help them resume their normal daily activities. "
"This is not a moment of indifference," said Francis, "because everyone is suffering and needs to be united to face the pandemic."
Across the world, other revered leaders and figures delivered Easter messages emphasizing resilience. In Britain, Queen Elizabeth II launched what is believed to be her first Easter speech on Saturday night, in which she said the religious holiday was a time of "light overcoming darkness."
"This year Easter will be different for many of us, but by separating we keep others safe," he said in the audio recording. "Easter is not canceled. In fact, we need Easter as much as ever."
"We know that the coronavirus will not defeat us," said the queen. “As dark as death can be, particularly for those who suffer with grief, light and life are greater. May the living flame of Easter hope be a constant guide as we face the future. "
Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby held Britain's first digital Easter Sunday digital service since his kitchen in london He spoke of "a very difficult time, in the life of the nation and of the world," and said that his prayers were with those who suffered, those who cared for them and those who cried.
The Archbishop of Panama also went up by helicopter to bless the country; Christians in Spain have played religious music from their balconies; and the Philippines has urged the faithful not to kiss the cross, according to press reports.
In his Sunday message, the Pope called on world leaders to take care of the poor, the refugees and the homeless. He called for the relaxation of international sanctions, saying that they prevent countries from adequately supporting their citizens. And he demanded the reduction, "if not forgiveness," of the debts of the poorest nations so that they could "satisfy the greatest needs of the moment."
Francis called for a "global ceasefire in all corners of the world,quot; and an end to conflicts and hostilities in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and many African countries, and for renewed dialogue in the Middle East. He also called for unity and solidarity within the European Union, which "currently faces an age-old challenge, on which not only its future but that of the whole world will depend,quot;.
The pandemic, he added, must not hide the serious humanitarian crises that have paralyzed many parts of the world, citing those in Mozambique, Greece, Turkey, Libya and Venezuela.
"Indifference, self-centeredness, division and forgetting are not words that we want to hear at this time. We want to ban these words forever, ”said Francis. May Christ "dispel the darkness of our suffering humanity and bring us to the light of his glorious day, a day that has no end," he said.
Then he wished everyone a "Happy Easter,quot; and gave his blessing.