Pierre Thomas questions Lira Galore's child support requests, claims he's asking too much money for an eight-month-old boy

Roommates, things are heating up between Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas and his daughter's mother Lira Galore! According to new documents submitted by Pee, Lira's child support requests are "suspicious,quot; and she asks a judge to intervene.

In the documents, obtained by Bossip, Pierre asks the court to limit the amount of financial information he is required to provide to Lira in his custody and child support case. If you ask Pee, the amount of money Lira is asking for for an 8-month-old child may not be necessary.

Lira lists some of her child support expenses as $ 2,400 a month for children's cases, $ 1,000 a month for clothing, $ 100 a month for grooming, and $ 500 a month for toys. According to Pee, he has already given Lira copies of his last three tax returns, and he doesn't feel like he needs to give much more, specifically, information about his assets.

"Such disclosures are not relevant to the issues raised in the aforementioned matter and are sought as a means of harassment," wrote Pierre in court documents.

As we have previously reported, Lira and Pierre have been coming and going in court, accusing each other of all kinds of negligence and violent allegations. In a presentation prior to this, Pierre denied the allegations made by Lira, alleging that he was abusive to her during her pregnancy. He even applauded, claiming that Lira was physically abusive to him while using drugs.

Do you think Lira is doing too much with the amount she is asking for? Let us know in the comments!