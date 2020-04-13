Phaedra Parks drowns her fans in melancholy with a beautiful Easter photo with her boys, Dylan and Ayden

Phaedra Parks made her fans happy when she shared a photo with her two children, Dylan and Ayden. The photo is from last Easter, when life was normal and there was no coronavirus pandemic to keep us home.

Take a look at the beautiful photo Phaedra posted on her social media account.

‘This is a # rollback from the last # Easter. what a difference a year makes. This year we didn't dress well, we didn't even leave the house, but we did what matters most: together we celebrate our risen Savior with some of our favorite online pastors. #Coronavirus has changed the way we move, but it hasn't stopped us from trusting God! We pray, praise and give #God the glory! Thanks @ josephwalker3 @lesterlove Pastor Fran @stephenbrownl & @williammurphyiii for an amazing word today! # faith over # fear #HappyEaster #happypassover Pha ’Phaedra captioned her post.

One follower was surprised at how much his children have grown: "OMG Phaedra, they have become so big and handsome." Happy Easter. & # 39;

Another follower said: ‘You have always been an apology for your faith! Thank you! "And a fan posted this:" Happy Phaedra Resurrection Day to you and your family, be blessed. "

One commenter wrote: ‘@phaedraparks how crazy time flies, they're so great now! Handsome boys! Happy Easter! "And another fan also got excited about the guys:" Sooo handsome !!! Happy Easter Sunday, @phaedraparks. Multiple virtual hugs and kisses for Ayden and Dylan. "

Someone else posted: "Amen, handsome princes, blessings to all, have a blessed weekend."

A follower praised the fact that Phaedra understood the Easter message: ‘Thank you, Phaedra, for understanding the true meaning of today and not dressing the children just for an IG post. Raise Your Children Properly "Blessings to You and Your Family,quot;.

Phaedra made fans happy not long ago when she posed with her children and shared inspiring words for her fans.



