PGA Tour announces the death of Doug Sanders at 86 | Golf News





Doug Sanders narrowly missed out on the 1970 Open, missing a putt for victory three feet away

Doug Sanders, a four-time runner-up in major events, died of natural causes at age 86, the PGA Tour announced.

Sanders, known for his colorful wardrobe on the circuit, won 20 times between 1956 and 1972, but he missed the most glory, with his near loss at The Open 50 years ago being as close as he ever was.

He was at the top of the leaderboard by reaching the final hole at St. Andrews, but missed a three-foot putt for victory, and in the 18-hole playoff, American Jack Nicklaus prevailed on the final green.

The PGA Tour said on its website: "Doug Sanders, 20-time PGA TOUR winner, perhaps best known for being a fancy and flamboyant dresser who earned him the nickname, & # 39; the peacock of the streets & # 39 ;, died April 12 in Houston of natural causes at age 86. "

Sanders also finished tied for second in the 1959 United States PGA Championship, the 1961 United States Open, and the 1966 Open.

But it was his setback in 1970 that was delayed when he later told Sporting News: "I never received as many letters and cables as after the British Open."

"They came from people who said they felt so bad seeing me lose win. A lot of them weren't even signed, they just ended up with 'A fan'."