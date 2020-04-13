Peter Weber reacts to claims that he is breaking the rules of social distance

Peter Weber He is known for breaking hearts … not by rules.
The Bachelor Star is making things clear as to why she continues to go out and work, even as the world practices social estrangement in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.
As many know, the 28-year-old pilot is a Delta Airlines pilot. And while many stars quit their daily jobs after becoming the stars of the ABC dating show, that's not the case for Peter.
On Monday afternoon, one of his Instagram followers asked him why he had been "hanging out with people and flying." His response was simple and direct: "Air service is considered an essential service, so I still have to work."
He added: "I am quarantined with Kelley Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick in Chi-town when I'm not working. "
Fans of The Bachelor Alum will know that he has spent a lot of time with Flanagan and has sparked romance rumors with her in recent weeks.
In late March, the two were spotted on an afternoon excursion on the Riverwalk in Chicago.
"They were right in front of Marina Towers. They seemed to be hanging out on the walk," a viewer told E! News of the time. "Peter was vibrating and it looked like Kelley had his leg in her lap at one point."
Instagram stories
It didn't help that a couple of weeks later, Kelley made a cameo appearance on Peter's TikTok. Naturally, fans began to wonder if they were dating, especially since they saw them spend so much time together.
But a week ago, Peter stilled the romance rumors and broached his relationship with the 27-year-old lawyer.
"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. Could I see that in the future? Yes, of course. I would be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened," he said. Nick Viall during an interview on your podcast.
"Of all of them, I'm the last person who needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had a commitment that didn't work," he continued. "I was just trying to do things with another woman that didn't work. So right now, I'm taking it very, very slowly."
In that same interview, he revealed that he was in quarantine with Kelley and Dustin.
"In short, she wasn't working, so I thought about going out (to Chicago) and spending time with her, distracting myself from some (family) things. This was just when everything was starting to hit. Quarantine things," he explained. Peter.
He added, "It became something we've always gotten along very well with and had very good chemistry. We just enjoyed each other's company. I decided to quarantine Dustin here as well."
In addition, he mentioned that he would feel bad if he gave his parents, who are at higher risk due to his age, COVID-19.
%MINIFYHTMLf00c2652444fe4ca100c1337d24e8e0e12%%MINIFYHTMLf00c2652444fe4ca100c1337d24e8e0e13%