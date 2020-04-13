Peter Weber reacts to claims that he is breaking the rules of social distance

Peter Weber He is known for breaking hearts … not by rules.

The Bachelor Star is making things clear as to why she continues to go out and work, even as the world practices social estrangement in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.

As many know, the 28-year-old pilot is a Delta Airlines pilot. And while many stars quit their daily jobs after becoming the stars of the ABC dating show, that's not the case for Peter.

On Monday afternoon, one of his Instagram followers asked him why he had been "hanging out with people and flying." His response was simple and direct: "Air service is considered an essential service, so I still have to work."

He added: "I am quarantined with Kelley Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick in Chi-town when I'm not working. "

Fans of The Bachelor Alum will know that he has spent a lot of time with Flanagan and has sparked romance rumors with her in recent weeks.