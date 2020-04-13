Peter Micelli steps out as chief strategy officer for Entertainment One – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Micelli leaves Entertainment One where he has served as Director of Strategy, Film, Television and Digital for the past two years. The move comes immediately after Hasbro's acquisition of eOne, which was completed in late 2019.

No one is commenting, but I heard that, after the acquisition, the role Micelli left CAA for was no longer available from the company.

Micelli, believed to be under contract until 2022, remained chief business executive at eOne after Mark Gordon, his former client who had brought him to the independent production company, resigned as president and chief content officer, Film. , Television and Digital, following a production agreement.

Micelli, who joined eOne when the company received $ 1.6 billion, recently led the sale of the company to Hasbro for $ 4.2 billion. He is expected to take time out during the current health crisis as he reflects on his next move, likely in executive television space.

In his position, Micelli oversaw eOne's television and digital content businesses and established the television strategy, including looking for possible merger and acquisition opportunities.

Micelli spent 23 years at CAA. His focus in his later years was to explore new models for financing and producing high-end scripted TV series and packaging original programming for emerging digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and YouTube Red.