passed the test in a real world environment – Defense Blog

The Navy's first Osprey CMV-22B tilt-rotor aircraft has reached a development milestone, said the Aircraft Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center.

The Osprey CMV-22B, delivery variant on-board carrier (COD), successfully performed cross-country flights as part of the development and operation test in a real-world environment.

During a two-day flight totaling just over 6.5 hours in the air, LCDR pilots Steve "Sanchez,quot; Tschanz of the Air Test and Assessment Squadron (HX) 21 "Blackjacks,quot; and Kristopher Kristopher "Junk,quot; Carter Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX)) 1 "Pioneers,quot; and Crew Chief Naval Aircrewman (Mechanic) 1st Class Devon Heard flew the first CMV-22B from the Bell Military Aircraft Assembly and Delivery Center in Amarillo, Texas , to the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in early February. It was the aircraft's first flight outside of the manufacturer's test area, and it reflected many of the conditions the aircraft will encounter when operating.

"It was a great opportunity for development and operational testers to work together on the same flight," said Tschanz.

Carter agreed with Tschanz's assessment. "The biggest litmus test I have when we begin operational testing is to find a mission that is representative of what we will do with the plane once it is in the fleet," said Carter. "With this flight, we were able to see operational testing early while also conducting development tests."

"From a crew chief's perspective, on this trip I was able to see both the development test side and the operational side integrated into one," said Heard, who was a second class of naval (mechanical) crew at the time. of the flight and has since it was promoted. “As the head of the development testing team, I was involved in testing the software, loading and tiedown loading, and the like. And then having the opportunity to get our feet wet on the operational side, to see how we're going to use what the CMV-22 provides for logistical purposes on the ferry flight, was really important. "

The role of development testing, which is the mission of the HX-21, is to identify whether an aircraft or system meets the promised specifications. Operational testing, which is what the VX-1 does, focuses on the ability of an aircraft or system to operate in the environments it will encounter once it is deployed to the fleet. Before the flight, Tschanz, Heard, Bell test pilot Andrew Bankston, and naval Air Crewman (mechanic) second class Trenton Olsheski conducted a series of development test flights to ensure the aircraft met its specifications. After those test flights, it was time to deliver the plane to its new home on NAS Patuxent River.

Or, more accurately, almost time: The crew ended up waiting almost a week for a hole in the weather to open between Texas and Maryland. Because the aircraft was equipped with extensive test equipment, the flight was limited to clear weather and daylight hours, narrowing down your options.

On Saturday, February 1, the weather finally cooperated and Tschanz, Carter and Heard decided to fly first to Millington, Tennessee, for a refueling stop before continuing on to the Patuxent River. Having flown together before, the three men quickly fell into a rut: While Tschanz was flying the plane, for example, Carter would be busy monitoring communications and Heard was on the lookout for the weather.

The osprey high-visibility paint scheme, which the Navy uses to help facilitate the identification of non-fighter aircraft, and which, Tschanz joked, was more flattering than the usual matte blue-gray paint on the plane's bulkier profile. It was certainly part of the attraction when the plane landed at Millington, where the Mid-South Naval Support Activity base is located.

"Usually there is a certain amount of interest when a single plane flies to any airport where that guy doesn't normally operate," said Tschanz. "But in this case it was even more fun because we landed and people said, 'Oh, that's a V-22', and you can immediately see that the gears start turning in their heads when they start to hit. realize something is different about it. "

After lunch and a refueling in Millington, the crew left in the afternoon, expecting to arrive at the NAS Patuxent River in the late afternoon. But about nine-tenths of the way home, the weather began to approach its destination, and the crew chose to detour to Lynchburg, Virginia, to wait for the rain overnight. And once again, as in Millington, Tschanz, Carter, and Heard became instant celebrities when pilots and aviation enthusiasts descended on them to ask questions about their unique osprey.

The next morning, Tschanz, Carter, and Heard flew across clear skies to land on the NAS Patuxent River to welcome their families and squad mates, leading to a successful shutdown of the first flight across the country.

"We have a lot of tests to do before we know everything about the plane, but this initial appearance was excellent," Carter said of the flight.

"There was a lot of excitement, excitement, and anxiety about being able to fly the first CMV-22B back to HX-21," said Heard. "We now own it and are ready to move on."

The CMV-22B is designed to carry up to 6,000 pounds of cargo and / or personnel and operate up to a range of 1,150 nautical miles. One of the reasons the Navy selected the V-22 cell to serve in the COD role is because of its ability to carry the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine power module used by the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. .

Other features of the CMV-22 include a high-frequency radio system beyond line of sight, and an internal PA system to communicate with passengers, and an improved lighting system to assist with loading.

The Navy registration program is to acquire 48 aircraft in all VRM squadrons to serve as replacements for the venerable C-2A Greyhound, which has been serving as the COD since 1966. Fleet Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 " Titans "based on the west coast of the United States, will take possession of its first CMV-22B this summer, and is slated to place the Ospreys in their first operational detachment aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) later next year.