Otto Wallin works for Tyson Fury rematch after overcoming coronavirus symptoms | Boxing news

Otto Wallin wants to resume his search for a Tyson Fury rematch after his career was halted by coronavirus symptoms and a foot injury, promoter Dmitriy Salita says.

The Swedish heavyweight suffered a foot problem that excluded him from a Las Vegas fight against Lucas Browne in March, while Wallin believes he was also killed by the coronavirus after losing all sense of taste and smell.

But the 29-year-old is only a few weeks away from regaining his fitness and Salita hopes he can guide Wallin into a second fight with Fury, the newly crowned WBC champion.

"Otto is in New York now. He is recovering and doing physical therapy at home for his foot," said Salita. Sky Sports.

"He will be ready to return to normal training in early May. He has had a difficult few months with the foot injury and then the coronavirus, but he is in a good mood and is now in good physical health."

"Once things are back to normal, we will schedule him to return to the ring."

"Tyson Fury is the king of the division. Outside of him, he's open and I think Otto is the best in the pack."

"Once you get two or three fights back, you're really ready for Fury's rematch."

Wallin cut big cuts around Fury's eye during a brutal battle last September, and ultimately suffered his first professional point loss with the British star.

Fury then defeated Deontay Wilder in his next fight, claiming the WBC belt with a seventh round victory in Las Vegas.