Oppo’s Ace 2 is their first wireless charging phone

Oppo has announced its first wireless charging phone. The Ace 2 is a follow-up to last year's Reno Ace, which still holds the record for the world's fastest cable charging system on a shipping phone, but drops the "Reno,quot; mark. (Which is probably for the best, because that alignment was becoming impossible to trace.)

Oppo is also leaping into wireless charging waters, with a 40W "AirVOOC,quot; system that should be as fast as any on the market. (Huawei's P40 Pro also has 40W wireless charging, while Samsung's fastest solution is 15W and Apple's is only 7.5W.) Charging by cable on the Ace 2 is also class-leading, with SuperVOOC 2.0 65W when using the included cable and adapter.

The Ace 2 isn't as flashy as the new Find X2 Pro, Oppo's current flagship, but its specs are more than helpful. There's a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an on-screen fingerprint scanner, a piercing selfie camera, and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Only the camera system feels a bit pedestrian by comparison, with a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

It is notable that both Oppo and its sister company OnePlus are joining wireless charging, as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. The edge Recently. Although OnePlus' solution is 30W, not 40W, the move means that pretty much the only remaining wireless charging reserves are the BBK Realme and Vivo brands, though the latest Apex 2020 concept phone with 60W wireless charging shows that at least is exploring the idea.

Oppo will launch Ace 2 in China on April 20. Pricing starts at 3,999 yuan (~ $ 565) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, up to 4,399 yuan ($ 625) for 8GB / 256GB and 4,599 yuan ($ 650) for 12GB / 256GB.