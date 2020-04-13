On-screen CNN explainers during Donald Trump briefing steal the show for many – Deadline

Even by neopresidential standards, Monday's White House briefing on the coronavirus outbreak was a culmination. While some news organizations grapple with whether to show Donald Trump's daily updates live, CNN today brought the game to the player with a few on-screen word choices during the presser.

As #TrumpMeltdown ranked # 1 on Twitter well into the night, some people posted screenshots of the carefully chosen words that CNN used on its trading cards to describe what viewers were seeing and hearing. See a few examples below and take a look at the clip above, paying attention to the words below the ubiquitous "Breaking News" tag from the net. There are two good examples in the first four seconds and a third 80 seconds later at the 1:24 mark.

If that is the judgment of the news or simply the judgment is in the subject's eye, but there is another angle. Things get even more fun when you compare what CNN (which Trump likes to call "fake news") and Fox News (of which Trump tweeted on Friday, "What the hell is happening to @Fox News?" ) On screen at the same time during the briefing. Mediaite tweeted a couple of examples that varied just a little bit:

Here are a few more instances of CNN's chyron merger at Trump's expense; the last one was a shameless auto-plug from the cable news giant: