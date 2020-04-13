Northrop Grumman Delivers Two More E-2D Planes To Japan – Defense Blog

Defense Contractor Northrop Grumman delivered two more E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) to the Japan Self-Defense Air Force (JASDF), according to Scramble magazine.

The Dutch aviation publication reported that E-2D Advanced Hawkeye number two and three were turned over to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) during March 2020.

"SeaGull-Jap registered the control and early warning aircraft in the air (AEW & C) on March 7, 2020 and the aircraft was serialized 473 (BuNo 169322) and 474 (169323) and reached MCAS Iwakuni (Japan)" , Scramble Magazine posted on Facebook.

Japan's Ministry of Defense selected the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in 2014 to meet the nation's air early warning requirements. .

As Hawkeye's largest operator outside of the US Navy. In the USA, JASDF also has 13 E-2C aircraft operating since 1983.

The company's website said E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a game changer in how the Navy will carry out command and control of battle management. By serving as the "digital quarterback,quot; to sweep up before the attack, manage the mission, and keep our network-focused carrier battle groups out of harm's way, the advanced E-2D Hawkeye is the key to advancing the mission. , No matter what happens. perhaps.

E-2D provides the warrior with an increased awareness of battle space, especially in the area of ​​information operations that offers battle management, missile defense and theater air, and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system.