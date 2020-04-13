Northrop Grumman Delivers Two More E-2D Planes To Japan – Defense Blog

Defense Contractor Northrop Grumman delivered two more E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) to the Japan Self-Defense Air Force (JASDF), according to Scramble magazine.
The Dutch aviation publication reported that E-2D Advanced Hawkeye number two and three were turned over to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) during March 2020.
"SeaGull-Jap registered the control and early warning aircraft in the air (AEW & C) on March 7, 2020 and the aircraft was serialized 473 (BuNo 169322) and 474 (169323) and reached MCAS Iwakuni (Japan)" , Scramble Magazine posted on Facebook.
Japan's Ministry of Defense selected the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in 2014 to meet the nation's air early warning requirements. .
As Hawkeye's largest operator outside of the US Navy. In the USA, JASDF also has 13 E-2C aircraft operating since 1983.
The company's website said E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a game changer in how the Navy will carry out command and control of battle management. By serving as the "digital quarterback,quot; to sweep up before the attack, manage the mission, and keep our network-focused carrier battle groups out of harm's way, the advanced E-2D Hawkeye is the key to advancing the mission. , No matter what happens. perhaps.
E-2D provides the warrior with an increased awareness of battle space, especially in the area of information operations that offers battle management, missile defense and theater air, and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system.
