North West Epically Blocks Kim Kardashian's PSA

This is northwestthe world and Kim Kardashian West it's just living in it.

Governor of California Gavin newsom shared on Twitter a public service announcement from keeping up with the Kardashians stars in herself as she urges residents to continue staying home and practicing social distancing

But alongside her important and urgent message, it was her 6-year-old daughter North who stole the show. "Hello everyone in California, I'm Kim Kardashian West and I just wanted to talk to you," Kim said in the video before her daughter intervened, "And North West!"

"I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you about social estrangement," Kim continued before North intervened once again. "I know it is California and we have the most beautiful weather, but we have to start training …"

Then, off camera, North could be heard whispering to his mother, "I want to get out …"

"You went out to your backyard and it's totally fine," Kim replied to her daughter.