North West Epically Blocks Kim Kardashian's PSA

This is northwestthe world and Kim Kardashian West it's just living in it.
Governor of California Gavin newsom shared on Twitter a public service announcement from keeping up with the Kardashians stars in herself as she urges residents to continue staying home and practicing social distancing
But alongside her important and urgent message, it was her 6-year-old daughter North who stole the show. "Hello everyone in California, I'm Kim Kardashian West and I just wanted to talk to you," Kim said in the video before her daughter intervened, "And North West!"
"I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you about social estrangement," Kim continued before North intervened once again. "I know it is California and we have the most beautiful weather, but we have to start training …"
Then, off camera, North could be heard whispering to his mother, "I want to get out …"
"You went out to your backyard and it's totally fine," Kim replied to her daughter.
Once again, Kim picked up where she left off before having to ask her daughter, "Can't you jump on the bed? Give me about 2 seconds to do this seriously."
"Okay, so guys, we just want you to be at a social distance," added Kim, before giving advice to California residents and other viewers on how to keep busy at home. "There are so many fun and amazing projects you can do that you can spend time with your kids and have a lot of fun."
She playfully added, as her daughter tried to sneak back into the shot: "Trust me, I want to go out, more than you know. It is really important to always do mental health checks on your friends and loved ones."
But Once again North stopped her before she could finish her thought and spoke her truth: "You should be busier with your children, not your friends."
"Facts," Kim said before adding, "Honestly, staying home is saving lives and that's what we're all trying to do here. All right, that's it. Stay safe."
"Listen to @KimKardashian (and to the Northwest!). #StayHomeSaveLives,quot; Governor Newsom wrote on Twitter, along with the video..
Most recently, Los Angeles County extended orders to stay home until May 15, while the Bay Area (counties such as San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marín) extended the order. until May 3.
