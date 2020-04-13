NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman tells CNN's Anderson Cooper: "We are exploring all options,quot; to return

Thirty-two days ago, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement announcing that the 2019-20 season would be paused. On Monday afternoon, he spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the return of the sport.

"We are on hiatus as we have been since March 12," he said. "We are exploring all options, but when we have a chance to come back it depends on things that we have absolutely no control over, because it all starts with the health and well-being of everyone. Until there is a feeling that people can get together, not only in our arenas, but for our players to get together to exercise, we don't know when we can come back, but it's something that we are monitoring on a daily basis. "

With the COVID-19 pandemic still maintaining firm control over the United States and Canada, when the league could resume it is still an unknown entity. Players were allowed to return home outside their respective NHL cities, and many returned to Europe or across the continent. The NHL also extended its self-quarantine period for players until April 15; It was originally ordered until March 27.

Over the course of the past week, the NHL is rumored to have been searching for neutral sites, including Grand Forks, North Dakota, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Saskatoon, Sask., To end the regular season and play the 2020 Stanley Cup. Playoffs This occurs after Bettman told Mike Tirico of the NBC Sports Network on April 7 that the NHL could return during the summer now that the Olympics have been postponed to 2021. On CNN, Bettman added that the NHL is preparing to come back when the time is right. and you cannot "rule out any conceivable alternatives,quot;, including games without fans.

Regardless of format, if the NHL were to return sometime in June, July, or August, he stated that players will need "two to three weeks to get back in shape," since they have been unable to skate since the Closed League. During this break, the players were only able to train at home and were unable to skate unless they were rehabilitating an injury.

"As much as we care about everyone, not just our players or the NHL family, but everyone safe from the coronavirus, we also want to make sure that our players don't jeopardize their health by returning too early and not being in the game shape, "he said.

One way or another, hockey will return at some point and Bettman emphasized that he and his fellow North American commissioners understand the importance of sports return, at the right time.

"It is something that is very important to the psyche of Americans and, in my case, the Canadian public," he told Cooper. "Sport can be part of bringing people together, it can be part of healing, but we all agreed that until the time is right, there are other more pressing problems than when we return."