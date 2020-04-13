NFL Draft to air on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network – Deadline

The evolution will be televised. The NFL 2020 Draft, a virtual affair to benefit charity amid mandates of social alienation, will air on the NFL and Disney networks ESPN and ABC this month.

The league said today that ESPN and NFL Network will team up to deliver a unique performance, while ABC will host its own primetime broadcasts for Rounds 1-3, in addition to simultaneously broadcasting the ESPN and NFL Network broadcast of Rounds 4-7. .

Round 1 is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 24 and the remaining four rounds on April 25. ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio will also cover the event. See a full schedule below.

From left, Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, and Louis Riddick cover the 2019 NFL Draft for ESPN.

Steve Luciano / AP / Shutterstock



"We recognize the difficult times we are living in, but we are eager to present the NFL Draft 2020 and bring some hope to football fans everywhere," said Seth Markman, vice president of production for ESPN. We are also committed to producing ESPN / NFL Network and ABC shows in the safest environment possible for our broadcasters and production teams. "

Related story NFL adds playoff games on Nickelodeon and Peacock as postseason expands to 14 teams

In tribute to the times, the popular annual NFL Draft, which had been established for Las Vegas, the new home of the former Oakland Raiders starting this fall, will be run from ESPN studios at its headquarters in Bristol, CT . Television presenters and some analysts will stream from the studio, while others, including reporters and commentators, will work remotely amid the coronavirus crisis.

‘The Rich Eisen Show’ joins NBCSN team ahead of NFL draft

Trey Wingo will host the three-day draft on ESPN and the NFL Network, while Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will lead ABC coverage. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will present his home teams.

Bringing together exceptional on-air talent and production staff from ESPN and NFL Network, Mark Quenzel, SVP Net Programming and Production SVP said: "We hope to offer a unified presentation of the draft that not only helps raise awareness and funds for COVID-19's relief efforts, but also provide entertainment that millions of sports fans crave. ”

Here is the TV schedule for the Draft 2020 NFL (all the time ET):

Thursday, April 23, 8-11: 30 p.m.

Round 1: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 24, 7-11: 30 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 25, 12-7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio