NFL Draft 2020: This year promises a very different look at how NFL teams choose the stars of the future | NFL news





The Arizona Cardinals picked Kyler Murray with No. 1 pick last year in front of a crowded crowd – this year's draft will look very different.

Drafting from home, lack of information, and more exchanges before Draft day – everything is up for debate as the NFL prepares for a very unique and very different type of Draft this year.

It was destined to be the biggest and certainly most glamorous Draft week the NFL had ever seen, the backdrop of Las Vegas making everyone wonder how big the show could be.

Last year in Nashville he had delivered, but in the desert, in Sin City, where money is not an issue and lavish opulence is commonplace, plans were underway for the best college football players to receive their new jerseys. and baseball caps in front of the Hotel Bellagio was taken onto the stage by boat.

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Bellagio Fountains. Players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx – Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

No longer. The coronavirus pandemic has closed the world as governments fight to stop the spread of the disease, and the NFL is no different.

The Free Agency went ahead as planned, and aside from the visits and medical exams, there was no big change. The Draft will go ahead, and the same restrictions carry more weight, as things seem to be very different during an occasion that is always key to hopes not only for next season, but also for years to come.

Getting players involved in the draft is crucial to list building and salary caps, hours, weeks, months, and possibly years of tape watching and information gathering have been prepared for Draft night and choices that can change not only the future of a talented player but also the fortune of a franchise.

Last year's NFL Draft in Nashville highlighted the city's country music heritage

"It is unique for everyone, but the most important thing is for NFL teams. There have been an incredible number of problems in the last month," said Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Sky Sports & # 39; Richard Graves.

"Explorers, senior executives, and general managers who would generally, at this point, focus 100% on evaluation in meeting drafts, instead face all of these logistical challenges."

Instead of sitting around tables and screens inside an information-laden shooting room at their scout training facility, coaches will have a direct line to the other teams and the league to phone on the team, so general managers face a very different perspective. Conference calls, FaceTime and email will play a bigger role than ever.

"They will have to find a way. Everyone is on a relatively level playing field with the GM on their own, in their basement doing different chats with their scouts, their coaches, finding a way to get the election," added Pelissero.

"There are a lot of nerves because of evolving public health standards. The teams had already established their external facilities. They had moved their boards, their video, and their entire operation to another location only to be told they were in their basement." "

Pelissero's assessment relates to confirmation by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week, who announced that all teams would be recruiting from home, not taking over the conference rooms in hotel rooms like some had planned.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be No. 1 in the overall team.

Instead, one of the richest government agencies in sport is testing its bandwidth and IT systems to make sure it can cope with what is always a stressful night, but will now take place virtually. and it has never been done before.

"That has been a nuisance, there is no doubt," Pelissero said.

"Initially, the teams were told to set up an outside location, somewhere other than their facility, where they could have a small group do the Draft. Then it was' No, we're not going to do that, everyone They are going to make a draft from their houses.

"The NFL is even testing things right now when it comes to technology and will do a simulation of 32 teams with made-up names so everyone is on the system, making choices.

"Sure enough, they will go through the entire process to make sure that once everyone is logged in, there is enough bandwidth to make sure that the entire system doesn't crash on live television."

On draft night, franchises that move up and down the board through exchanges are generally common as general managers seek to maximize their positions, search for value picks, fill their gaps in the roster, and address needs of their coaches.

Chase Young is considered the best player in the Draft

Another GM is just a phone call away and they'll be back next Thursday, but the difference this year is that both CEOs may need to have another four or five conference calls in progress while weighing what to do and who to turn to. collect, all while on the clock for 10 minutes.

"Different things have been discussed by the competition committee level: the possibility of a & # 39; Time-Out & # 39; in which a team can get an additional one or two minutes to finish an exchange.

"But ultimately they decided no, and that means they will all be on the same clock that they always have been and they will have to handle it the same way."

"Whether it means we see more exchanges before the Draft, it will be more difficult in the flow in real time; nobody really knows how it unfolds."

In addition to logistics, there is the human side of the draft. Hundreds of college players await their fate, but for those who may not play for elite colleges and haven't received an invitation for Combine, Pro Days is very important.

It is indeed its own Scouting Combination, but those opportunities have faded and it is not only costing players a chance to impress, it is costing teams and staff a valuable assessment of potential sleeper selections, players of which not everyone will notice … or have done their homework on

"The teams have less information than they normally have. They haven't had the Pro Days they normally would have, private training and 30 visits to the team's facility for a possible selection," Pelissero said.

The fountains in front of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas were to host this year's Draft.

"Usually there are rumors that guys are going up or down, but how can that happen if you haven't spent time with teams? For example, in the past a guy could run 40 (yard board) and you want to see a little more, but that opportunity has not happened (without a Pro Day).

"It means that we will possibly see more teams withdraw from the tape than in the past because they don't have the additional information and we will see if that ends up being a good thing for some teams."

"Usually, there would be certain players that you would gather more information about: players that you might have character concerns about, players that may have had off-field issues in the past."

"Teams are going through this with Zoom and FaceTime meetings, taking advantage and going through multiple calls as they gather more information, but there's nothing like face-to-face interaction."

Watch the three days of Draft 2020 NFL unfold at Sky Sports, April 23-25: starting with accumulation until the first day at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23 and the first selections are expected to take place at 1 a.m.