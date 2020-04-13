New photos of Blac Chyna speak on the Internet!

Roommates, while we've all been hiding in the crib, guess who showed up and while running errands, Blac Chyna! Except that something about her looks a little different. Now I know we have been in quarantine for about a month, but have we been in the house SO long?

Apparently, Chyna was quarantined in shape with a friend to run errands in her Calabasas footsteps, despite the state imposing the order to "stay home." To be fair, she has a mask. As for her friend, we really couldn't see who it might be, but looking at the photos isn't the first question that comes to mind if I keep it real. See Chyna's photos below:

Blac Chyna has been keeping a low profile lately. Maybe it's quarantine, or maybe he's just spending more time indoors, either way we haven't seen Blac Chyna in a minute. Naturally, we were all surprised by this tour and even more surprised by the new look. Let us know what you think about the new look, and we'll make sure to keep you posted on other new photos of your roommates!

(PHOTOS via BACKGRID)