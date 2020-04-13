Netflix signs a first agreement with comic publisher BOOM! Studies – Deadline

Netflix has reached a first-look deal with BOOM! Studios, the comic publisher behind franchises that includes Lumberjanes, something is killing children, once and in the future, and Mouse Guard.

The deal covers live and animated action series and comes after the transmitter started working with BOOM! in a characteristic adaptation of The Unsound with Shazam! director David F. Sandberg in 2019.

BOOM! The studios previously struck a first-look movie deal with 20th Century Studios and the studio took a minority stake in the company. That first-glance deal runs until January 2021 and the studio will release a supernatural thriller. The empty man in August. However, after the Disney merger, the $ 150 million animated movie BOOM! Mouse protector, directed by Wes Ball, was canceled and the company moved beyond 20th Century Studios, establishing projects across the city, including feature films. Memetic with Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg producing and The batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin on Lionsgate and a host of television projects for Amazon, HBO Max, Peacock, CBS All Access and Disney +.

Now he will focus on working with Netflix with the transmitter that has access to one of the largest comic book IP libraries outside of Marvel and DC.

BOOM! Studios CEO and founder Ross Richie and President of Development Stephen Christy will be the executive producers of all programs developed through the deal.

"BOOM! The characters are innate specials, they are colorful, diverse and varied and their stories have the power to ignite something in all of us," said Brian Wright, vice president of the original series on Netflix. "We can't wait to bring these stories from page to screen to fans in all corners of the world."

"We generate more than 20 new original series a year and we are delighted to partner with a company that is as prolific as we are," added Richie. The unique partnership model of "BOOM!" Controlling the media rights of our library benefits creators by positioning them to bundle with high-end directors, screenwriters, and producers. We are delighted to continue our record of translating our best-selling, award-winning library with the best television talent in the business, but now with the undisputed leader of the new broadcast era. "

The first sight settlement was negotiated by UTA and attorney Matt Saver.