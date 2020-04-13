Netflix orders Korean zombie series "All of us are dead" – Deadline

Promoting a "new version" of the Korean zombie genre, Netflix has announced plans to We are all dead, a series based on the popular webtoon Now in our school. The streamer has partnered with Lee JQ (Beethoven's virus, Damo: the legendary policewoman, close strangers) to produce the new original.

We are all dead It focuses on a group of high school students who face an extreme crisis situation when they are trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a forest fire. The webtoon web material has been successful in Korea and was also well received in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan as digital comics have had significant acceptance.

The Netflix original series is written by Chun Sung-il, and will be directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. It will be produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster, and will premiere worldwide on Netflix. A timeline was not provided.

Korea has a rich history with the zombie genre, including theatrical success of 2016 Train to Busan. Netflix's first Korean original, KingdomHe also has an undead slant and just saw his second season premiere last month.

In September last year, Netflix ordered a series of Korean originals, including The School Nurse Files, My love holo and Extra curricular.