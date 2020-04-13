NeNe Leakes reportedly believes Eva Marcille is "boring,quot; and should be fired from RHOA – "She doesn't bring anything to the table!"

NeNe Leakes apparently doesn't have the best opinions on her friend Eva Marcille. In fact, an internal report claims to know that NeNe believes she should be fired from the real Atlanta housewives because "she doesn't bring anything to the table."

It's no secret that the two women have had their differences in the past, but if what this source tells HollywoodLife is true, their future as friends isn't looking too good either.

The source close to NeNe said that Eva and NeNe will definitely speak to each other at the meeting. They are not currently talking and it seems that they are really angry with each other for the shots on social networks. Eva appeared on the show as a friend of NeNe and NeNe believes that Eva is boring and does not bring anything to the table. Because Eva wasn't necessarily on NeNe's side this season, Eva feels like NeNe got mad and turned on her, which really upset NeNe. "

This occurs just a couple of months after Eva spoke to the same media outlet, addressing speculation that NeNe was, in fact, the one being "removed,quot; from RHOA.

She said at the time that: ‘I pray no. I really hope not. Now that would be sad. That would be a really sad day for housewives, because NeNe is NeNe. Ups and downs, round and round, the role has seen NeNe grow and evolve, and everyone supports her, laughs, knows her and that's his girlfriend. And I think we would miss her very much. I don't want to see her go, because who's going to fill that kind of shoe? "

So it seems that Eva really thinks NeNe should continue on the show and would be saddened if she were fired.

On the other hand, the unidentified source claims that NeNe definitely does not feel the same way about Eva. Clumsy!



