NBCUniversal Introduces Peacock Advertising Launch Partners – Deadline

NBCUniversal said Monday that Capital One, L’Oreal, Molson Coors, Subaru and Verizon have signed up to sponsor the launch of the new Peacock streaming service when it debuts this week.

Peacock hits the country on Wednesday, April 15, free for customers of parent company Comcast, and three months later for everyone else with a price range from free to $ 10 a month. He is the last participant in the broadcast wars after Quibi's launch on April 6 and ahead of HBO Max, which will be discontinued in May. Along with previously announced sponsors, including Apartments.com, State Farm, Target and Unilever, the group of companies "will help define the Peacock advertising experience," NBCUniversal said in a statement.

NBC Universal said Peacock will have five minutes of ad load per hour or less. Groundbreaking new options for Peacock include trend announcements, solos, healers, explorers, and commands. They will join previously available features like Shoppable TV and Prime Pods. He said Peacock also represents the next phase of NBCUniversal's "One Platform" offering that enables marketers to reach audiences across the NBCUniversal ecosystem as broadly or narrowly as they want.

New opportunities for marketers are crucial, the company said, as the coronavirus pandemic makes people who take refuge in their homes watch more television than ever, even when much of the economy stalls.

As Deadline reported, the Peacock launch list is greatly affected by the current COVID-19 crisis. In addition to the ambitious saga Brave New World, originally established in the usa In the US, production on virtually all other original Peacock Slate Original Series was halted by the pandemic. Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics was supposed to be the main driver of audience and subscriptions for the new platform, but that will no longer be on the menu after the 2020 Summer Games were extended to 2021. Peacock will depend on large measure of your library content including The office and the extensive portfolio of the Dick Wolf series.

Still, as the streaming home of some of NBCUniversal's most iconic shows, Comcast will be able to boast a reasonably sized streaming platform that can also promote its other assets, including the growth of broadband.

While doing so, Laura Molen, President of Sales and Advertising Associations for NBCUniversal, said Peacock's goal is "to redefine the industry's conception of what is possible for the broadcast-to-advertising relationship with advertisers."

"At a time when people around the world are turning to our content for convenience, entertainment and connection, a consumer platform has never been so vital," it said in a statement. NBCUniversal will provide launch partners with "a seat at the table alongside (their own) engineers and creators to test new business innovations and learn what resonates most with the public."

Partners cited at launch focused on streaming, innovation, and a desire to experiment beyond traditional commercials.

"As viewers continue to migrate to streaming platforms, partnering with Peacock is an opportunity for L & # 39; Oréal to try and learn with a company that shares our vision for consumer-focused marketing," said Gretchen Saegh- Fleming, Marketing Director of L & # 39; Oreal USA in the announcement … "Peacock's dynamic platform will allow us to look beyond traditional 15 and 30 second video formats and collaborate with an industry leader who is committed to creating a world-class content experience "

Brad Feinberg, Vice President of Media and Consumer Engagement, Molson Coors Beverage Company North America said, “Our primary goal is to meet consumers in the right places, at the right times and with the right message. Therefore, it is imperative that we continue to invest in emerging platforms like Peacock that have some of the best original content and are well positioned to admit changes in consumer media behaviors. "