NBA YoungBoy: I removed all of my IG posts because women were trying to discriminate against me!

NBA rapper YoungBoy has shared with his fans why he decided to remove all of his Instagram posts.

The rapper says the women were trying to "frame him."

"Do you know why I deleted my photos from my page?" YoungBoy said via Instagram Live. "Women who try to frame me, post sh * t bullshit. Well, they say stupid sh * t. I guess the people they talk to talk to a * gga with shit leaking. I don't know. That shit * t be playing mind games Well I'm playing mind games with myself because I'm letting him eat me. "

