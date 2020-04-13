NBA star Nick Young took a photo with the man, allegedly GAY! (Photos)

A new image of NBA star Nick Young leaked online, showing the 34-year-old basketball player holding hands with a man. And speculation is exploding online that Nick might soon come out of the closet, like a gay man.

If Nick comes out, he will be the highest-profile athlete in team sports who has come out as gay.

Here is the image that is causing all the speculation:

The image above was leaked online. But some social media reports suggest that Nick may have released it himself.

And at least one of Nick's former teammates at the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA player Jordan Clarkson, claims he always suspected Nick of being gay.

Jordan, who played with Nick for two years, published that "it is not news,quot; that Nick takes the men by the hand.

Look:

This is not the first time that gay rumors have surrounded NBA star Nick Young. Last month, Nick posted a very strange comment, complementing the "sexy,quot; lips of male artist August Alsina.

At the time, people suspected that Nick, who is currently engaged to his baby's mother, may be bisexual.

Look:

Here's a picture of Nick's baby's mother: