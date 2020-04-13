Home Entertainment NBA star Nick Young took a photo with the man, allegedly GAY!...

NBA star Nick Young took a photo with the man, allegedly GAY! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
42
Logo

A new image of NBA star Nick Young leaked online, showing the 34-year-old basketball player holding hands with a man. And speculation is exploding online that Nick might soon come out of the closet, like a gay man.

If Nick comes out, he will be the highest-profile athlete in team sports who has come out as gay.

Here is the image that is causing all the speculation:

The image above was leaked online. But some social media reports suggest that Nick may have released it himself.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©