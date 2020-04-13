NBA players send their condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns after his mother dies of COVID-19

Jacqueline Cruz, mother of the Timberwolves center, Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday of complications from coronavirus, according to the team.

Towns announced in an Instagram video on March 24 (later uploaded to YouTube) that her mother had been medically induced into a coma as a result of her worsening of the COVID-19 condition.

"We would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for Jackie during her illness and all of the Karl fans who sent their support last month," the Timberwolves wrote in a statement. "Our deepest condolences to Karl and his family during this difficult time."

Towns was extremely close to his mother, who was by his side for almost every achievement of his career.

The NBA community offered support to cities through social media on Monday afternoon.

Here is a sample of the messages:

For those who don't know, Jacqueline Cruz made the world go round for the Towns family. She was the light. Energy. The beating heart. I can't say enough how I enjoyed his spirit. My thoughts are with @KarlTowns and all the family – Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 13, 2020

Karl-Anthony Towns' father, mother and girlfriend find out he made his first All-Star game 😭😭👏👏 Man, prayers to KAT and his family. Sitting here trying to find the words to say … so sad. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 13, 2020 Damn man. Praying for KAT and his family. Terrible News https://t.co/y2ZBMbfSxd – CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 13, 2020 (🎥 via kawa_xo / IG) pic.twitter.com/ouruFFuS7A – Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 24, 2018

Rest in peace with Karl-Anthony Towns Mother, passed away today from the coronavirus. 😢 She was always ready to go to war for her son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kr5oKKpMtJ – New culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) April 13, 2020

Praying for @KarlTowns and his family. Rest in peace Mrs. Jacqueline Towns! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😔😔😔 – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 13, 2020

Praying for Karl-Anthony Towns and his family! 🙏🏽 – Collin & # 39; Young Bull & # 39; Sexton (@ CollinSexton02) April 13, 2020