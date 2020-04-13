Home Sports NBA players send their condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns after his mother dies...

NBA players send their condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns after his mother dies of COVID-19

Jacqueline Cruz, mother of the Timberwolves center, Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday of complications from coronavirus, according to the team.

Towns announced in an Instagram video on March 24 (later uploaded to YouTube) that her mother had been medically induced into a coma as a result of her worsening of the COVID-19 condition.

"We would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for Jackie during her illness and all of the Karl fans who sent their support last month," the Timberwolves wrote in a statement. "Our deepest condolences to Karl and his family during this difficult time."

Towns was extremely close to his mother, who was by his side for almost every achievement of his career.

The NBA community offered support to cities through social media on Monday afternoon.

Here is a sample of the messages:

