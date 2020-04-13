NASA's asteroid probe is testing for its most dangerous move yet: BGR

NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe is about to perform its most daring move to date.

In a rehearsal for the sample collection act planned for later this year, the spacecraft will conduct an exercise that will bring it closer to the asteroid Bennu like never before.

If all goes well, NASA plans to snatch a sample of the Bennu material in August.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe has been hanging around the massive space rock known as Bennu since late 2018. Since its arrival, it has spent a long time examining the asteroid and sending in magnificent images of its surface. His observations of the asteroid have helped NASA plan what will ultimately be the most important goal of the entire mission: to obtain a sample of asteroid material and then return it to Earth.

Now, with the expected date of their first sample collection attempt fast approaching, the OSIRIS-REx team is preparing to send the probe for testing. It is a kind of test to ensure that the probe follows all commands and does it safely. It is also one of the most dangerous things the spacecraft will have done since its arrival in Bennu.

Grabbing material from a space rock as it accelerates through the solar system is not easy, but OSIRIS-REx has put itself in the best position to do so. When he first arrived, the images he sent were a bit shocking to the science team. There was so much debris covering the asteroid that it quickly became apparent that touching its surface would be a monumental challenge.

The spacecraft mapped the asteroid's surface and, after much research, NASA chose a location on the rock that it believes offers the probe the best chance of success. The "checkpoint,quot; test at which NASA is about to send OSIRIS-REx will guide you through the early stages of the sample collection maneuver. This includes positioning and orientation exercises, as well as tests of the systems that will guide you as you slowly descend towards the asteroid.

"The Checkpoint trial allows the team to practice navigating the spacecraft through the orbit and Checkpoint maneuvers, and ensures that the spacecraft's imaging, navigation, and range systems function as expected during the first part of the descent sequence, "explains NASA in a blog post. "The checkpoint test also gives the team the opportunity to confirm that the OSIRIS-REx Natural Features Tracking Guide (NFT) system accurately updates the position and speed of the spacecraft relative to Bennu at as it descends to the surface. "

It will descend toward the space rock, getting closer than ever, and then back off once it reaches a distance of about 75 meters. This exercise will give NASA a good idea of ​​how prepared they and the spacecraft are to execute the sample collection maneuver. If everything goes as planned, NASA plans to carry out the sampling in August.

Image Source: NASA / Goddard / University of Arizona