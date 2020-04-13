My Cricketing Hero: Benedict Bermange selects Graeme Fowler | Cricket News





Graeme Fowler is Benedict Bermange's cricket hero

Who did the Sky Sports Cricket experts idolize as they grew up? Every Monday, we will ask one of our experts about his cricket hero. The series continues with statistician Benedict Bermange …

England was not very good in the 1980s.

There were some memorable moments and they won three series of Ashes, but there were more valleys than spikes.

Despite that, it is easy to look back through pink lenses.

For someone growing up to an impressionable age, at least the period was never boring. It started with the chaos of the 1980/1 tour of the Caribbean that featured tragedy (Ken Barrington's death) and controversy (the cancellation of the Guyana Trial) and continued similarly until the Second Rebel tour in 1989 , which meant that England used 29 players in the series.

Despite the paucity of results, there was no shortage of heroes for a young cricket fanatic. There was the golden-haired Adonis David Gower, who passed the era as if he had descended from Mount Olympus and delighted and frustrated fans to the same degree.

There was superhero Ian Botham, who interspersed the one-handed winning Ashes series with drug bans and raising large amounts of money for charity.

There was also the pugnacious bulldog Allan Lamb, who took over the West Indies with one hand, and Mike Gatting, whose girth gave hope to cricket players around the world that they could drink powerful tea and still perform miracles with him. beat later.

So there were plenty of potential heroes to choose from, but perhaps surprisingly for someone who grew up outside London and whose first trip to see live cricket was Lord's, the player I learned to love more than everyone was Graeme Fowler.

England was looking for a new opening partnership after both Graham Gooch and Geoff Boycott chose to go to South Africa for the 1981/82 tour and were subsequently banned for three years. Having used a combination of Derek Randall, Geoff Cook and Chris Tavare during the summer of 1982, for the Final Test against Pakistan at Headingley, the selectors pitched for a skinny left-hander from the same Lancashire town as David Lloyd.

Graeme beats Pakistan in the third test at Headingley in August 1982

Fowler first made the headlines that year by scoring twin centuries in Lancashire's extraordinary victory over Warwickshire, scoring them with a runner in each inning. He immediately impressed, hitting 86 in the second inning that helped England to victory, and that was enough to win a trip to Australia for Ashes' subsequent tour.

He missed the first test, but returned to opening duties at Gabba, hitting 83 in the second inning, but England lost the game and eventually the series. Back in England, an inaugural century came against New Zealand at The Oval in June 1983 and reached four consecutive fifties when England reached the World Cup semi-finals that same year. In 1984 he was the only England hitter, aside from Lamb, to mark a century in the series & # 39; blackwash & # 39; against the West Indies, and it was better to continue the following winter.

The morning break at my elementary school was at 10:35 a.m. At 11:00 a.m., which meant I could sneak into the library and listen to the radio for the last 25 minutes of play each day in India. Of course, I would inevitably be a few minutes late for my next lesson, as the game would occasionally extend to three or four minutes after the hour, but I could always explain that.

It was on that tour that & # 39; Foxy & # 39; He achieved legendary status in my mind for nine years when he hit 201 at Madras to become the first England hitter to score a double century in a Test in India. England went from behind to win that series 2-1, their last win in a series of tests in India for 28 years.

Graeme celebrates its double century during the fourth Test against India in Madras, in January 1985

Everyone expected Gooch to return to the England fold for the ash summer of 1985 and he did so properly, but things could not have been worse for Fowler. His form completely abandoned him and it was his opening partner in India's triumph, Tim Robinson, who ended up associating Gooch in the triumphant series of the summer.

Fowler could barely buy a race and discovered that he had two crushed bones in his neck, the result of a car accident in 1979. What should have been a writing commission to write a journal of a test cricket player ended up as a journal. from an injured Lancashire Second XI player. But I never gave up hope of seeing him return to the colors of England, despite his first-season return of just 428 races with a negligible 17.12 average.

Finally, 1986 came and Lancashire began its County Championship season against Sussex at Hove. Fowler returned to the top of the order and hit 180 when Lancashire won handsomely. It earned him an ODI retirement for Texaco's trophy matches against India. He had reached 20 in the first game before a collision in the middle of innings with Gatting, one that he was never going to win, which left him without it. After scoring just 10 in the next match, he was eliminated from the England side forever.

Graeme runs out of collision with Mike Gatting against India at Kennington Oval in May 1986

One of the delights of growing up close to Lord & # 39; s was being able to go to the ground early and watch the players practice in the nursery before intercepting them on the way to the pavilion once they were done.

In 1986, the Lancashire game against Middlesex was fortunately scheduled on my school vacation in August, so I approached my hero, book in hand with the immortal words: "You are my favorite cricket player. Did you know that?" As expected, his answer was "no,quot;, but he signed my book anyway, and I still treasure that signature to this day.

Far from letting his disappointment in England depress him and to my immense delight, he had a career year in 1987, scoring 1,800 races, as Lancashire almost won the County Championship for the first time since 1934. When Nottinghamshire topped them in the position , this 12 of a year was flooded with tears. Another 24 years had to pass before they fixed it.

After studying at Durham University, it seemed fitting that Fowler would return to the northeast for some of the county's first most recent first-class skirmishes, and spent two seasons there before retiring to establish the Durham University Academy. I was never a good enough player to benefit from his wisdom during my three years of study there, but he helped establish a pioneering establishment that shaped the future careers of up to 60 cricketers, including Andrew Strauss.

Graeme watches England hitter Joe Root in the nets at Chester-le-Street in 2016

Things were never boring for him, memorably called a "weasel-faced love trick,quot; by a national newspaper, but his 19 years in charge of that Academy became his enduring legacy, perhaps even more than his 21 Tests for England. Not only that, but he's become a powerful advocate for mental health, with a recent book recounting his battles with depression and offering a plan to help him deal with the problems he faces.

Some people offer advice never to meet your heroes. I've been fortunate enough to share a pint, a comment box, and a table with mine. Whenever I was in Durham, he was the only person I tried to search for and was often found at the & # 39; Victoria Inn & # 39; at Hallgarth Street court with a captivating selection of students, locals, journalists and anyone else who wants to listen.

He is also the owner of the best cricketer beard in England since WG Grace.