Motorola to announce its next flagship phone on April 22

Motorola plans to make its biggest flagship phone announcement in years on April 22, the company announced today. The event, of course, will take place virtually. The company confirmed the date and time. with a tweet today, and will presumably follow in detail as the event approaches. The company is expected to announce two devices with the new Edge brand.

The Edge Plus flagship phone has been heavily leaked, mainly because Motorola was originally expected to announce it in February at the canceled Mobile World Congress event. This is a big event for Motorola, especially given that it has focused primarily on affordable mid-range devices for the past few years rather than cutting-edge flagship phones.

Edge Plus is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 or 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery, according to a recent report by XDA Developers. Along with the 108-megapixel sensor seen on the back of the phone, the phone is expected to have two more cameras: a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. More images of the devices were leaked last week, showing a piercing front camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also expected to be a cheaper Edge model, which could include less powerful hardware and a 64-megapixel main sensor.