Monica drops her clothes and draws attention in bathrobe photos

Singer-songwriter Monica has returned to social media, where she delighted fans with a sexy photo. Shannon Brown's ex-wife has been on hiatus on Instagram due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For a brief moment, Monica went to social media and posted an impressive bathroom photo. The diva also took the opportunity to promote her reality show, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, starring Toya Johnson, Tiny Harris, Reginae Carter, Zonnique Pullins, T.I. and many more.

Monica wrote: "Tune in TOMORROW @ vh1 We are BACK … Sharing our lives, loves and family with you … Everyone goes through things, but I am honored to have friends who love my children and me through everything … We can "We did not meet, but my sister @toyajohnson found a way to unite ♥ ️ #DontRushChallenge #FFcastEdition cc: @laiyahbrown @colormenae @toyajohnson @zonniquejailee @majorgirl @letoyaluckett,quot;.

Monica shared many wonderful memories of the past of Easter with her children and wrote this sweet message: "Happy Easter … He is risen … We cannot ask for peace to be quiet if we do not … Stay still and know. .. I am grateful even in these times … Looking back on some amazing Easter. One when I transformed our backyard into an Easter Carnival and my personal favorite was joining Families and traveling to Anguilla and Having an Easter Egg Hunt in the Beautiful Beaches of @zemibeachhouse … Use your memories and your mind #StayIn #HappyEaster ".

A follower said, "She is Baack. I have missed this beautiful face in my timeline. 😩"

This sponsor stated, "Awwww, I'm sad, I miss you so much @monicadenise, everything you need to put this on DVD 😂😂".

A staunch fanatic said, "Yes, you're back! I'm glad to see you're doing well! Suck on a beautiful woman, God bless you. I'm driving you crazy, Monica, I'm playing your songs all day and repeating You are my everything … Now I have everything. I have a good man. I am making plans to "marry,quot;, yes. The one I took home with mom and dad. He stole my heart, yes. Before you leave my life Yes, you are my everything and my superwomen ❤️😍 is the power of your love and the passion you sing I love you Monica ❤️❤️❤️❤️, and I can repeat it a billion times how much I love you and your music is fabulous as always. Happy Easter to you and the family! 🖤 "

Monica is a classy artist.



