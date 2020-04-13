Missives from my friends locked up, from Siberia to Samarkand

On a rainy day in November, I put a postcard in the "international,quot; slot outside the post office in Greymouth, a quiet town on the west coast of New Zealand's South Island. It was perhaps the most ambitious of the 145 postcards I sent out in 2019, not because of its content, but because of how the global postal system would test.
It was addressed to Sergey Yeremeev, who lives on top of a hill near a blue and white church on the island of Olkhon, a strip of land on Lake Baikal in the Siberian region of Russia. As I walked back to my rental car, I wasn't wondering when it would arrive, but if it would ever, or if it would be forgotten in a dusty pile at some mail transmission station somewhere along the way.
On March 10, three and a half months after sending the postcard, and two and a half months after returning to New York from During my yearlong trip around the world as the 52-place traveler, I received a WhatsApp message from Sergey: a picture of the postcard on a desk in the guest house where I had stayed in October. He also sent other images: close-ups of the long, thick cracks in the frozen surface of Lake Baikal; a video of him, wild-haired and bearded, dipping into a metal tub with cold water, snow on the ground around him, as part of the Epiphany festival, when Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ. Between dunks, he screamed, shuddered, and made the sign of the cross.
By then, much of what had been a surreal, momentous, and exhausting year had retreated into the haze of memory. Days after receiving your messages, I, like many New Yorkers, began to isolate myself at home as Covid-19 spread across the state and country. It made those memories feel more like dreams.
When I heard from Sergey again two weeks later, the situation had worsened. The winter tourist season, when travelers come to Lake Baikal to ride all-terrain vehicles on the ice, was over and had been a struggle for the many people who depend on tourism: most international tourists generally come from China, that she had been locked up for months.
Of the 51 places I visited last year (I never made it to 52nd, Iran, for safety reasons), the island of Olkhon felt further away, a place where light filtered through the sky as if the sun was running out of fuel, throwing everything in the firelight through a door left it ajar. However, Sergey told me that the virus had still gotten there, with seven confirmed cases in a population of 1,500 people. Schools had closed and the price of vegetables was rising.
"We have the advantage of walking since there are not many people in the neighborhood," he wrote.
"I wish you a creative and enlightening quarantine," Sergey wrote as a closing.
I looked at my phone and found myself smiling, thinking about the last hours of the night talking to Sergey, the Siberian wind shook the windows. Sometimes, he closed his eyes as he spoke, searching for each word with intense concentration. I was wondering if, every Sunday, he still rang the bells outside the church he cares for despite orders to stay home. I was wondering if the wooden posts scattered around the island, totems of the Buryatia indigenous religion, were even more covered with colored prayer ribbons during this time of global despair.
Encouraged by my conversation with Sergey, I began to communicate with others who had received me during my year of travel when I presented myself to their cities, alone and lost. From inside my apartment, they were suddenly as close, and as far away, as my street friends in New York.
During my year of travel, uprooted from the friends and family of my home, I found a sense of community in strangers turned into friends. When I think of the places I visited, it is rare that my first image is of a landmark, a waterfall, or a restaurant. It is the people who come to my mind first and they are the people for whom I am most grateful.
I leafed through pages of scrawled notes and started communicating, via email, with WhatsApp and Instagram. I asked them for variations on "How are you?", A courtesy that has taken on a newfound seriousness around the world. The responses flooded.
Of Aalborg, a city in northern Denmark, I heard from Kit Sorensen, a woman with big blue eyes who took days off from work to explore the Cold War bunkers and enter a secret society with me. She lives alone and misses her parents, who live just minutes from the city; I had a rare home cooked meal there last spring. She had to cancel her 50th birthday party in April, a celebration she had been invited to and had considered attending. She told me that her comfort comes from her morning walks, when she buys a coffee to go and smokes a cigarette on a quiet cobbled street.
In Santa Catalina, a small town on the Pacific coast of Panama, Carolina Barberena's café has been closed for weeks. I remember how we sat there and talked for hours, waiting for the punishing sun to drop in the sky so we could take a languid walk to the beach to do nothing else. The beaches, usually full of surfers chasing the region's famous breaks, are empty, he said.
"One day, the buses stopped coming," he said.
However, he has found a silver lining: a new addition to his family of three. Just two days before the Panamanian government announced a national shutdown, a scruffy black squirrel fell from a tree and fell into the river in front of his home. Carolina and her daughter cared for the animal to regain health. He has not left her side since then.
In each correspondence I rekindled, my friends began with optimism, the small moments that went through them. Perhaps you could say that my initial message was a call for help. Davide Piero Runcini, a composer who was temporarily in charge of his father's B,amp;B when I arrived in The Italian city of Sori spoke of his garden, where he, his wife, Arianna, and their daughter, Maria, spend sunny days. It reminded me of one of my last nights in the area, last summer, when Arianna made a feast of pasta bought from the factory across the street and we stayed up late, eating in that garden, waging a long war against size insects of a penny. it flew into the patio lights and landed on our plates.
As a composer, Davide cannot even make it to his studio in a village without the proper documentation necessary to travel under Italy's strict blocking rules. He has been working on a shabby upright piano he has at home, while forcing his daughter to "attend,quot; her classes on iPad. Over the course of a week, my first self-isolation in New York City, Davide sent me videos of his latest work, made up of long, slow pieces that accumulate over time. In one, 6-year-old Maria joins in, carving a violin like she's trying to break it.
Jon Reid, arts organizer at Aberdeen, who showed me a city that vibrates with creativity once you get past its uniformly gray buildings and reputation as an oil city, has taken to Instagram to select playlists based on its vinyl collection.
"It is nice to see so many people explore their own creativity during this time, using art as a way to deal with the weird," he said.
I heard about the comfort found in nature around the world, something that also keeps me going. Hurshid Narimov, a tour guide become a friend in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, has a lot to worry about. The country entered into blockade the last week of March and tourism is totally stagnant. People diagnosed with Covid-19 are being quarantined for two weeks, with their phones and bank cards confiscated in case the items are removing the virus. People who are outside their homes without masks are at risk of heavy fines. Still, at 4:30 a.m., Samarkand time, Hurshid wrote to me on WhatsApp. I had heard a nightingale singing in the streets.
"It is a sound that I only heard in the mountain villages," he wrote.
Hurshid is using the time to reconnect with the family and read about historical figures such as Timur (or Tamerlán, as he is sometimes known in English) and Genghis Khan, so that he can be even more informed when his tours begin again. He has been reading the work of Persian poets such as Omar Khayyam and Hafiz, who wrote, among other things, “If, like the prophet Noah, you have patience in the anguish of the flood, Calamity strays, and the desire of a thousand years will come. "
As I traveled the world through phone calls and text messages, I glimpsed the places that changed me and the people who inhabit them. From the Falkland Islands, I heard about the handful of people in the hospital and the difficulties of the Covid-19 tests when each sample needs to take a 16-hour flight back to Britain. But I also heard about family outings in sunny weather. "Lots of wild berries to pick," wrote Tom Chater, a helicopter pilot I met very well while stranded in the dead of winter, waiting for the winds to calm down.
Of The Gambia, under a state of national emergency since March 27, heard about the buckets installed outside grocery stores and pharmacies, for customers to wash their hands; about the concerns of the country's rural population living amid the forgotten foreign aid projects I saw while driving deep into the country. "My family and I are safe," wrote Kemo Manjang, driver and guide, "but they are not."
From Tunisia, I received a long, meandering email, evidence that someone suddenly had time to write long, meandering emails.
It was from Amina El Abed, a communications consultant I met by chance and became my de facto city guide, showing me its thriving nightlife, music, and street food scenes. She wrote about many things: how her job was supposed to take her to Morocco, but instead she was sheltered in her family's house, since she didn't completely move into her own apartment in time for the lockdown; how she had attended online yoga classes but had trouble with some of the positions because they made her feel old; how she stayed awake until 2 a.m. every night watching the Spanish television series "Money Heist,quot; with her brother and father because, as she said, "nobody has plans tomorrow."
I remembered having spoken at length to her about her life in Tunisia, how she had moved so often in and out of the country, following the trends of economic and political turmoil, but had finally begun to feel at home. I remembered that he told me about an idyllic vision he had of an indefinite future, in the countryside and away from the bustle of the capital city. Now he had a different tone, a clear result of weeks with nothing but his thoughts.
"There is a little comfort in the feeling that everyone is in pause mode so you can breathe without FOMO," he wrote. "But that's a bit naive, because most of the people around me don't want the break, they don't need to soul searching, and they can't afford to spend days staring at the ceiling wondering if they would be happier as a date." farmer."
There were others of whom I also received news: the family I stayed with. Orcas Island described a calmer, but still busy, life on their farm; a chef in Puerto Rico is taking time at home to meet his new daughter; A retired architect I met on the train from Berlin to Dessau is painting more than he ever has. I'm left wondering about the people whose email addresses and app accounts I couldn't get. The boy in Bulungur, on the outskirts of Samarkand, who spent his day protecting me from a slaughterhouse of horsemen fighting for a dead goat in a traditional kopkari game. The road restorer somewhere in the Adjara Mountains of Georgia who riddled me with chacha, a local grappa, and toasted "US-Georgia relations." The ferry operator on a fjord in Norway pointed me to an empty, one-way road and recommended that I "just go." I hope they are well
Lash. It's going cold turkey. Zero to 60 except the other way around. I have relied on a host of metaphors to think about my transition from perpetual motion to stillness, my apple-sized world in many ways. It feels trivial to regret a temporary end to travel, but there is more at stake than the joy of going to a distant beach. We risk losing the connections we have spent centuries building with the world around us. With the fleets of planes on the ground and the hotels closed, when the trip resumes, there is no doubt that it will look different.
In the meantime, I will remind myself, through every intercontinental message I send, and every letter from the world I receive, why I traveled in the first place.
Sebastian Modak was the 2019 52-place traveler for The New York Times.
