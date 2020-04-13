Missives from my friends locked up, from Siberia to Samarkand

"We have the advantage of walking since there are not many people in the neighborhood," he wrote.

"I wish you a creative and enlightening quarantine," Sergey wrote as a closing.

I looked at my phone and found myself smiling, thinking about the last hours of the night talking to Sergey, the Siberian wind shook the windows. Sometimes, he closed his eyes as he spoke, searching for each word with intense concentration. I was wondering if, every Sunday, he still rang the bells outside the church he cares for despite orders to stay home. I was wondering if the wooden posts scattered around the island, totems of the Buryatia indigenous religion, were even more covered with colored prayer ribbons during this time of global despair.

Encouraged by my conversation with Sergey, I began to communicate with others who had received me during my year of travel when I presented myself to their cities, alone and lost. From inside my apartment, they were suddenly as close, and as far away, as my street friends in New York.