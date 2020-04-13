Miranda Lambert poses with Joe Exotic from Tiger King in a throwback photo

It's not even Thursday, but Miranda lambert already wins by the most amazing setback of the week.

The country music superstar went to social media on Monday to share pictures of his reunion with several of the stars of Netflix& # 39; s Tiger king, including Exotic Joe (maiden Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) and her ex-husband John Finlay, as well as Joe's former staff member, Kelci "Saff,quot; Saffery.

"Here's a little keepsake for you guys on Monday," Miranda said captioning her throwback post.

The singer also added the hashtags #TigerKing and #WayTooPrettyForPrison, a reference to her song with Maren morris.

How Tiger king Viewers will know that Joe is currently in prison, so Miranda provided context on when and where the photos were taken.

"Background: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners," Miranda wrote in a message to her network followers. social on Monday. "MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from the Houston shelters in Oklahoma, where there was space and they could be treated and adopted."