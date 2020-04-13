Miles Harrison & # 39; s Rugby Fantasy Land: Scrum-half – Gareth Edwards vs Fourie du Preez | Rugby Union News





Miles Harrison's fifth showdown in Rugby Fantasy Land comes in scrum half

Tune in to the fifth installment of Miles Harrison's rugby fantasy land XVs as he chooses a pre-1994 Golden Oldie scrum half to take on a & # 39; Young One & # 39 ;.

These are teams with players who lift your spirits, some who take you out of your seat. This could be due to his talent, abilities, and speed, or due to his power, strength, and physical presence.

These fantasy teams do not claim to have the best players in their positions, although in all cases they are inevitably great players, the national team is about making sure these teams play the most incredibly entertaining rugby the selector could dream of.

Miles Harrison's fantasy rugby ground: Fourie du Preez

Below are the scrum halves: Gareth Edwards. Regarded as the best Wales has ever produced, and one of the few players to have won three Grand Slams. He also played for the British and Irish Lions on his historic 1971 tour, the only team to win a series in New Zealand, and for the 1974 undefeated team in South Africa.

And in front of him is the former Springbok Fourie du Preez. The South African collected 76 games for the Boks between 2004 and 2015, was a World Cup winner in 2007, and a two-time Tri-Nations winner in 2004 and 2009.

I hope you have a great trip to Fantasy Land and that, at least for a moment or two, it distracts you from what is happening in the world right now. Stay safe and healthy, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Gareth Edwards

9. Edwards – The easiest selection in this team is the choice of this man. In my opinion, there has never been, and probably never will be, a better rugby player than & # 39; that fellow Edwards & # 39 ;, to borrow a line from another great Welshman, Cliff Morgan.

Choosing players from different eras to form fictional teams is never simple because the game changes so much over time. But, Gareth Edwards was the best athlete of his time, who was also light years from his time and did things that made you smile and gasp constantly.

That attempt against Scotland in 1972 was the perfect example. Genius.

The young man Fourie du Preez

9. Du Preez – I've had the pleasure of commenting on some excellent scrum halves and there are many who have good claims here, including Justin Marshall and George Gregan, both of whom are world class.

But there was a significant moment in time when Fourie du Preez was almost perfect in everything he did. To update this, I love Antoine Dupont's work, as I did Jerome Gallion in the Golden Oldie days. Dupont can further elevate his art to the highest of levels.

But, it's early for a comparison with du Preez, who, over a long period, showed that his form was unshakily polished and, you know, would deliver his best silky look in this fantasy game.

Selection is by its very nature a very personal choice and, along with that thinking, is the fact that you cannot look back over the years and not lose some. This is where you come in. I want your picks and to tell me who I might have missed and exactly why you made your choices. @skysportsmiles

Tell me the stories that make your choices so special to you. The possibilities are endless, so let your imagination run wild. But, remember, when making your selections for this match, the selected players must make their hearts sing.

Once both teams are selected, including the & # 39; super sub & # 39 ;, we will select the main coaches. Then, we will select the place, the referee and a memorable kit for the teams to 'run out'.