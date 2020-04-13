Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offered $ 1 million to discuss their departure from the royal family

We know that you are losing your daily soaps in the middle of the shutdown. But it seems that what is happening in the royal family (and also abroad) seems to be more fascinating than any show. We are talking about none other than the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry gave up their royal duties on March 31, 2020 and began their new life in Los Angeles. According to reports in a UK newspaper, Meghan Markle and Harry are said to have been offered $ 1 million to give an interview and talk about the royal family. The duo have received this large amount to share the dirt and the not so glamorous things about being part of the royal family and their departure. If this happens, this will be your first interview after departure. The two are said to be able to be interviewed by the queen of chat shows: Oprah Winfrey. The show will have a global vision. If that happens, we are sure that this will break the Internet.

According to reports in the newspaper, it is said that although Meghan Markle is sure of the interview, Harry is still considering and reflecting. This decision also makes people remember the time when Princess Diana had given an interview in 1995 to Martin Bashir, where she had spoken about her failed marriage to Prince Charles.