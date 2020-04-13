Marcy Ross Joins SK Global as President of Television – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: SK Global has elected former Skydance Television President Marcy Ross as President of SK Global Television, effective immediately. She will report to John Penotti and Charlie Corwin, co-CEO of SKG.

SK Global marked a major TV boost last year when the financier and independent producer hired veteran executive Corwin as co-CEO along with Penotti with the goal of bolstering its global film and television production following the company's success with global successes such as Crazy Rich Asians.

Ross, a well-loved executive and producer whose resume also includes an EVP season on the Fox network, will now lead the vast expansion of SKG's television division with the mandate and resources to build the preeminent independent studio for cross-cultural stories in the growing market. for premium global content.

Related story Awkwafina teams up again with SK Global, producer of & # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; for & # 39; The Baccarat Machine & # 39;

"We have the highest respect for Marcy's taste, creativity and entrepreneurship and we are delighted that she is joining our company and our mission," said Penotti and Corwin. "We are confident that Marcy will be an invaluable part of our future efforts at SK Global."

Ross launched Skydance Television in 2013, turning the television division of David Ellison's film financing and production company into a prolific independent studio. During his tenure, Ross developed and, along with Ellison, the executive produced eight on-air series with scripts for transmission, cable, and transmission networks. The list includes one of the longest running series on Netflix, Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and Amazon's flagship drama Tom Clancy & # 39; s Jack Ryan, headed by John Krasinski. Ross resigned from the presidency of Skydance TV in January when she reached a production agreement with the company.

"When I left my position at Skydance to produce individual projects for the company, I did so with no intention of returning to the executive ranks," Ross said. “But when I met Charlie and John and heard what they were building, I fell in love with their vision of doing shows for a global audience. I look forward to working with the SKG team to bring the next great stories to the world. "

Prior to Skydance TV, Ross served as EVP Current Programming on Fox, where he supervised series with popular and award-winning scripts such as Glee, New Girl, Bones, Family Guy, Home and 24) Before that, Ross worked at Studios USA as SVP Comedy Programming; at The Jim Henson Co. as SVP Creative Affairs; and at Sandollar TV as vice president, where she helped develop Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

SK Global, founded by Co-Chairs Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland and based in Santa Monica and Singapore, is the merged combination of Ivanhoe Pictures, an international local language content company, and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the veteran independent production and funding company of films. entity. SK Global is currently in active production on multiple projects in advanced stages of development for film and television content in China, India, Latin America, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, in addition to the United States. United.

The company recently completed the lead photography for the drama Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake, and is in post-production for the film in English. India Sweets and Spices, a culturally specific diaspora comedy set in an American Indian community.

Furthermore, SK Global is actively developing The Baccarat Machine with Awkwafina as the protagonist; Netflix Thai Cave Rescue series with Jon M. Chu and Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya united to co-produce and co-direct; and an adaptation of the bestselling novel Billion dollar whale, offering a definitive internal account of Malaysia's 1MDB money laundering scandal.