Manchester United's gray team: Gary Neville reflects on the 1996 defeat at Southampton | Football news





Manchester United changed their gray team at halftime in Southampton in April 1996.

Gary Neville has recalled one of the most memorable meetings between Manchester United and Southampton when Sir Alex Ferguson's team traded kits in the middle of a 3-1 loss.

Monday marks 24 years since one of the weirdest incidents in a Premier League game when Manchester United switched halftime at The Dell on April 13, 1996.

United had won 11 of their previous 12 games to improve Newcastle United at the top of the Premier League table. But goals from Ken Monkou, Neil Shipperley and Matt Le Tissier had put the hosts at a dominant advantage against Ferguson's drunk side.

Southampton celebrates during his 1996 victory over Manchester United

Gary Pallister was absent, while David May was only named as a substitute, meaning Neville was selected in the middle of the center in one day to forget the visitors, but the Sky Sports Expert has revealed that there was a purpose behind his manager's unexpected actions.

Neville said The soccer show: "Why would we have had another replacement kit ready? It never looked good, because you're losing and you change your shirts at half time.

"It's a bit unique, but there was a bit of science behind it. Sir Alex had worked a couple of years before Professor Gail Stephenson at the University of Liverpool, and we had her as our 'coach'.

On the 24th anniversary of Southampton's memorable 3-1 win at The Dell, Gary Neville reflects on Sir Alex Ferguson's decision to change Manchester United's team at halftime, claiming there was some science behind it.

"It's going to sound really stupid, but one of the great theories about football that came up at United at the time was that the sharpness of the game had nothing to do with your fitness. It had to do with how your eye muscles could react to things that happen on the field.

"Sir Alex had this in mind before the game that this kit was a problem because Gail had told him. We had a full set of kit ready to put on at halftime. No other kit is needed for a game unless you think there is a problem with him. He had this in his head, but he didn't look very good. "

"There were no conversations … it was & # 39; removing the kits & # 39; from the kit man Albert (Morgan). We lost in the kit earlier (at Arsenal and Liverpool). Sir Alex had his superstitions and his beliefs, but I really think you felt there was a problem with this kit and that the Southampton game was the last straw!

Manchester United lost four times during the 1995/96 season in the gray strip

"I'm not sure the shirt vendors at the time were too happy since I'm not sure they sold too many after that!"

United's loss was Southampton's win, as United failed to make up the three-goal deficit on its way to a loss in the first league in 13 games.

It was a crucial victory for the Saints, who survived on the last day of the season on goal difference after Manchester City drew 2-2 against Liverpool, memorably thinking that one point was enough as Southampton came to a standstill with Wimbledon. .

"I didn't realize what happened until after the game!"

United switched to a white and blue stripe at halftime, incurring a fine of £ 10,000

Matt Le Tissier said The soccer show: "I thought it was one of the worst excuses I had ever heard from a team that had just been roughed up. It took attention away from acting, which was probably the idea."

"The performance of the first half, I'm sure Gary will agree, it wasn't one of the best in recent years. To be fair, we were waiting a bit in the second half, but I'm not sure about the gray shirts, and not being able to distinguish each other was a reasonable excuse.

"I didn't realize until after the game what had happened. I was walking to my car and one of the reporters asked me what I thought about their team being changed at halftime. I looked at him and said, 'No? I had an idea. Obviously, I was so focused on my own team, I really didn't care what the opposition was up to, as long as I could see my own players! "

United would still win the Premier League by four points, with four of its six losses in the infamous gray stripe, including a loss on opening day at Aston Villa.

United lifted the Premier League title a month later in its third slot

From the time the curtain was lifted at Villa Park, the benefits to opponents must have remained in the back of Ferguson's mind, and while shirt sales may have plummeted shortly after his final official appearance on the south coast, they have become a collector's item.

Neville added: "Gail had told Sir Alex that gray was the worst possible color to spot players with fans in the background. So he had in mind that players couldn't see each other as much because of this kit. He believed in his coaching staff and Gail was our "visual coach,quot;.

"We used to do eye exercises before every game, although sometimes I had a hard time choosing my teammates in red shirts! But there was a bit of science behind it, even if it didn't look good on the outside that we changed our kit at halftime.

"It was an excuse from Sir Alex … and I had a problem with The Dell in general, we hated it! The Dell on a sunny day was horrible for us. We just didn't feel comfortable for ourselves. Everything. When Southampton moved to St. Mary & # 39; s, it was much better for us. "

