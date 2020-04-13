Manchester United wants to test rail seating at Old Trafford | Football news





Manchester United has been in talks to allow a secure section at Old Trafford

Manchester United is interested in conducting track seating tests at Old Trafford should the current season be completed.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the Trafford club and council had been in positive talks regarding a rail seating lawsuit that would allow for a secure installation at United's stadium.

The intention was for a trial to begin at Old Trafford during the current season and it is understood that both sides would still like to continue with possible trials if the season were to start again.

However, the club and local council are fully aware that starting any trial will depend on the outcome of the removal of current government restrictions and will also require the full participation of supporters.

Rail seats at Old Trafford would allow some fans to stand against a barrier while watching games in the hope that this will improve security in the area of ​​the chosen stadium.

Premier League clubs Tottenham and Wolves have already installed rail seats on their grounds and Scottish side Celtic also has a similar section at its Parkhead stadium.