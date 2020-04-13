Maduro from Venezuela, used to crises, faces the toughest of all

CARACAS, Venezuela – Just a month ago, President Nicolás Maduro seemed to be consolidating his autocratic government. The opposition was fading into irrelevance, international pressure was easing, and the country's devastating economic woes were finally easing, if only a little.

Then, suddenly, a global pandemic shut down what was left of the economy, the collapse of world oil prices wiped out Venezuela's remaining economic lifeline, and the United States made a determined new effort to topple Maduro.

Long a skilled political fighter and survivor, the Venezuelan leader now faces one of the most complex crises in a seven-year government that has been filled with them.

"The regime is in survival mode," said Michael Penfold, a Caracas-based fellow at the Wilson Center, a research group. "The country is entering a very fragile balance that will be increasingly difficult to maintain."