Maduro from Venezuela, used to crises, faces the toughest of all

CARACAS, Venezuela – Just a month ago, President Nicolás Maduro seemed to be consolidating his autocratic government. The opposition was fading into irrelevance, international pressure was easing, and the country's devastating economic woes were finally easing, if only a little.
Then, suddenly, a global pandemic shut down what was left of the economy, the collapse of world oil prices wiped out Venezuela's remaining economic lifeline, and the United States made a determined new effort to topple Maduro.
Long a skilled political fighter and survivor, the Venezuelan leader now faces one of the most complex crises in a seven-year government that has been filled with them.
"The regime is in survival mode," said Michael Penfold, a Caracas-based fellow at the Wilson Center, a research group. "The country is entering a very fragile balance that will be increasingly difficult to maintain."
At stake are the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in the poorest nation in South America, facing a seventh consecutive year of economic calamity, a new episode of hyperinflation and lethality. coronavirus threat.
Mr. Maduro has had his back to the wall many times before, but has managed to adapt to multiple rounds of U.S. sanctions and fend off a variety of challenges from within, from coups to a drone attack.
However, the current combination of global forces has pushed his government into unknown territory, exposing the shallowness of its economic resources and the limits of its international support.
Maduro's last round of trouble started on March 8. That day, Saudi Arabia and Russia scrapped an agreement to halt domestic production, sparking a price war and plunging the global energy industry into its biggest crisis in decades.
In a matter of days, much of Venezuela's crude oil, the country's main export, ceased to be profitable for extraction, causing production to plummet.
The drop in prices also helped unravel a complex system of exchanges that had allowed Venezuela to exchange its crude oil for imported fuel, avoiding US sanctions.
Without the means to import or produce gasoline, Venezuela has come to a complete stop. Drivers line up for days at service stations, even in the normally privileged capital Caracas, like helmeted soldiers with automatic weapons guarding the meager supplies now reserved primarily for officials and emergency workers.
"We have never been worse in our lives," said Iván Herrera, a rancher from the central state of Barinas, who can no longer bring his cattle to the market. "We are paralyzed."
Angry motorists have clashed with guards at gas stations and have blocked roads in some rural cities. The farmers, who do not have fuel to take care of their fields, have left crops rot even when about half of Venezuelans do not have enough to eat.
Almost overnight, Venezuela went from having the cheapest consumer gasoline prices in the world to having among the most expensive: $ 15 per gallon on the burgeoning black market, more than double the country's monthly minimum wage.
The fuel shortage has been compounded by the sour relationship between Maduro and what had been his main oil partner, Rosneft, the Russian state-controlled oil company.
Maduro's unwelcome decision in February to review the country's contracts with Rosneft created tensions just as the company was lamenting the United States' decision to sanction two of its subsidiaries for supporting the Venezuelan president.
As a result, Rosneft said late last month that it was halting operations in Venezuela and Sell all of your assets in the country to a company wholly owned by the Russian government.
Rosneft had been trading Venezuelan oil at small refineries in China for gasoline and money. While in theory another Russian company can do the same, it cannot do it right away in the absence of Rosneft's sophisticated business systems, which are drowning, for now, a source of gasoline and funds. for the government of Mr. Maduro.
Mr. Maduro has rushed to orGet gas instead from trusted business people who have helped supply your government with essential products in difficult times in the past.
Such a mosaic provides, at best, temporary relief to Venezuela's major cities, but does little to address the structural problems causing the shortage, said Asdrúbal Oliveros, head of the Caracas-based ecoanalítica economic consultancy.
Oliveros said he expected the Venezuelan economy to shrink 25 percent this year, which, if it turns out to be accurate, would be devastating for a nation that has already seen the largest peacetime drop in gross domestic product in modern history.
The economic crisis is building as Venezuela faces the coronavirus epidemic, which health experts say could overwhelm the country. exhausted health system. Maduro was one of the first Latin American leaders to act against the virus, launching a national shutdown on March 15, two days after confirming the first infection in the country.
The blockade, combined with the shortage of gasoline and the international isolation of Venezuela, may be slowing the spread of the infection at the national level, at least for now. For Friday, official figures show that Venezuela had 181 cases and nine deaths, significantly fewer than most of its neighbors.
However, closed roads, shops, and government buildings have worsened economic pain in a country where the vast majority of people have little or no savings.
The government will fight to maintain social distancing measures in the long term, said Luis Pedro España, a sociologist at the Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas, as Maduro is forced to choose between risking further spread of the virus or social unrest stemming from an economic catastrophe.
"If this continues, I give it 15 days before we see street protests," he said. "The only thing this government really fears is an explosion of widespread social disorder."
Maduro has little means to respond to these economic and public health challenges beyond further repression, economists say. The slight rebound in consumption and private exports that was observed last year has been affected by the virus blockade and the global economic recession.
The loss of oil revenues means that the government has not been able to increase the import of food that it subsidizes for the country's poorest. Maduro plans to distribute nearly worthless national currency stipends to six million workers, but economists say that will simply reignite the country's hyperinflation. Mr. Oliveros from Ecoanalítica expects inflation to jump to 12,000 percent this year.
Just as Maduro faced these sudden economic and public health problems, the Trump administration in March began its most determined effort to topple his government in more than a year.
In quick succession, the United States accused Maduro and his inner circle of drug trafficking, announced a major naval anti-drug operation near Venezuelan waters, and offered the country's top officials a place in a transitional government if they abandoned their president.
The United States and most of the West recognize Juan Guaidó, the head of the Venezuelan Parliament, as the country's interim president. Guaidó met this year with dozens of world leaders, including President Trump, and garnered assurances of continued American support, but his movement has struggled to keep the momentum at home, drawing ever-smaller crowds for protests.
The drug allegations have increased political uncertainty in Venezuela, said Penfold, the political analyst, by making Maduro even less likely to relinquish power through negotiations. The president may also rely more on the military to maintain control as the economy deteriorates, with unpredictable results, he said.
"Everything seems to point to a situation that is not sustainable," said Penfold. "That does not necessarily mean that we will be moving towards political change in the short term."
Isayen Herrera contributed reporting.