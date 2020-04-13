Luke Campbell fights for the WBC title firmly against Javier Fortuna yet to move on | Boxing news







Luke Campbell is confident that Devin Haney's possible reinstatement as a WBC lightweight champion will not cost him a third world opportunity.

Campbell was slated to fight for the vacant WBC lightweight crown against Javier Fortuna in Maryland on Friday night, but that fight card has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Muddling the waters for Campbell Haney status with the WBC, which stripped the American of the belt last December and declared him champion at recess due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Devin Haney has requested that the WBC reinstate him as a lightweight champion

Haney would have had the right to take on the Campbell-Fortuna winner once he was fit, but last week, at 21, he asked the WBC to reinstate him as champion, insisting he will be ready to fight once the boxing get green light.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman backed down on claims that Haney's request had been granted and is reviewing the matter, but Campbell believes the governing body is obligated to continue its fight against Fortuna.

Campbell said: "(Haney's situation) shouldn't make the slightest difference.

"This fight has already been done and has already been chosen for the title, so as soon as we get back to normal, nothing should change."

"We are still fighting for the title and then he has the right to fight the winner if he decides to do it for his first fight after injury, that depends on him and his team."

"This fight is taking place and is still scheduled, it will have to be rescheduled for a date when we can fight, but it is a fight that was already scheduled before this happened. There is nothing that should change that at all."

Luke Campbell fell short against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Campbell has come up short on the world stage twice, dropping a split decision against Jorge Linares in 2017, being most convincingly outclassed by Vasyl Lomachenko last August.

Both fighters have held titles in multiple weight classes, while Lomachenko is widely recognized as the best pound for pound fighter on the planet.

"I'm gutted by those two experiences, but I'm not going to sit here and cry about it, I'm going to move on," Campbell said.

"It is my dream to be world champion and I will become world champion. It just does everything for me. It is just that missing piece of cake to make the whole cake."

"It's all a journey, it's going to tell a better story in the end."

Although Lomachenko's victory over Campbell was comprehensive, the 2012 London gold medalist would welcome a rematch against the undefeated Ukrainian, but he knows this is an opportunity he first needs to win.

"I would love to challenge him again because it was a fantastic fight and I honestly think that given a second chance I can get that victory over him," Campbell said.

"But I have to win that, not only do I call someone, but I'm going to win that shot again in the future."

"Obviously I have a business ahead of me that I have to take care of. I just can't wait until I beat this coronavirus so that the world can go on as normal and go back to boxing and do what I do best."