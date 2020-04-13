"Love is Blind,quot; star Carlton Morton says he's willing to find love with women and men if he gets a shot in Season 2 (Exclusive details)

Exclusive TSR Details: Last week it was reported that "Love Is Blind,quot; star Carlton Morton is willing to give the hit Netflix dating show another shot, but this time he would do very different things.

Carlton became known for his infamous breakup with his fiancee Diamond, whom he had to propose to without first seeing her in person under the show's rules. The point of contention came from his revelation of his sexual identity and fluid background AFTER his proposal.

Well now Carlton tells us that if he has another chance to do "Love Is Blind,quot; honesty will certainly come first this time because he doesn't want to give someone else a chance to tell his story.

Despite his intentions last season when he was specifically looking for a wife, Carlton says gender wouldn't matter this time, as long as his potential spouse is really into it for all the right reasons.

"I just need someone to love me for me," he said.

Carlton told us that he had a bad reputation for what was shown on the show, but he wants to make it clear that he does NOT hate black women in reference to his big fight with Diamond.

"As much as people shudder in that scene as a representation of me, so do I," he said. "I have to live it every day and try to find ways to fix it."

Carlton hasn't been shy about approaching Diamond multiple times to fix that, but he says it's pretty clear that she did, and that he's willing to move on.

"I had to try talking to her at least one last time to see if there was anything there. So I asked people who know me to unlock me," Carlton said of his latest efforts to contact her.

He explains that the two were really in love and that there were so many incredible moments on the show that people couldn't watch.

"The day I proposed to him was the happiest day of my life," said Carlton. "I couldn't breathe. I went into the pods and just cried. I was thinking, 'This is finally, I'm really about to get married.'

Getting Diamond out of the way he did it came at a price, but he still stands up for the way he did it.

"I felt it was a face-to-face conversation. I wanted her to see my facial expressions, people don't think about all of that. I was terrified. "

Carlton continued: “I really hate that Diamond and I end up like we did. It's almost over, he's made it clear. I wish him well. I have nothing but admiration for her. I think people think because I insulted them that I didn't love them. "

This time, Carlton is looking for someone who loves God and family, as well as someone who is fun.

"I am looking for someone who speaks more to my spirit than to my flesh," he said. "This time, it would go with the flow of things. It would go for what feels good rather than what was a challenge. The diamond was a kind of challenge."

