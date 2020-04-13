Lori Loughlin's husband admits that he "worked the system,quot; to get his daughters to college, newly added court documents confirm!

According to some new court documents, Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Gianulli, practically admitted that he "worked in the system,quot; to bring his oldest daughter Isabella to the University of Southern California. This information was relayed through an email that he sent to his financial advisor and was intended to be a joke related to the fact that he had donated around $ 200K to Rick Singer's charity.

The email is from 2017 and has now been admitted as evidence in all of the college admissions fraud investigation that is still ongoing.

The documents were first obtained by HollywoodLife and demonstrate that after Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, entered USC, her father not only contacted his financial advisor to discuss the mass donation, but also joked about have to 'fool the system' for her to enter the university she wanted to go to.

‘Good news: my (older) (redacted) daughter is in (U) SC. . . bad (news) is that I had to work the system, "he wrote along with an invoice detailing the donation.

In addition, his wife, actress Lori Loughlin, was also copied in the mail from the accountant's bill.

According to the FBI, this really means that they committed fraud by sending that money to take their daughter to the desired school as part of a crew team.

Similarly, his other daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was also admitted to the same university on the same pretext, just two years later.

However, it has all been shown to be a cover-up, as neither Isabella nor Olivia Jade had any experience rowing before, let alone received awards for their achievements in the sport.

As you may have heard, several gold, silver, and bronze medals were listed as his prizes in different high school competitions, as well as some notable records that were broken.

Ad %MINIFYHTML67bbdac2212fc0ed190d278b0c264deb22% %MINIFYHTML67bbdac2212fc0ed190d278b0c264deb22%

However, Olivia was never part of those races.



Post views:

0 0